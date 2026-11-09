Morning Digest: Fallen North Royalton firefighter honored

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, November 9, and here is what you need to know.

Fallen North Royalton firefighter honored

Today, North Royalton firefighter Ryan Milligan will be laid to rest after losing his life while responding to a house fire in Broadview Heights. The 36-year-old leaves behind a wife, two young children and a community that has been rallying around his family. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live from Grace Church this morning to share how the community is coming together to honor his life.

Firefighter recovering in hospital

The other firefighter who was injured in the same fire as Ryan Milligan is recovering in the hospital. The North Royalton Fire Department shared photos of Andrew Protsman in the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Protsman receives daily visits from the department. Neighboring departments are helping fill in for North Royalton as they deal with the loss of Milligan.

Suspected drunk driver arrested

A suspected drunk driver was tased and then taken into custody Sunday night. According to Shaker Heights police, the driver drove his car into the front yard of a home on Southington Road. Officers attempted to wake him, but they were unsuccessful. They pinned him in with a police car on each side. Officers shattered out the back window of his car and deployed at least one Taser while trying to get the man out. Police also said the man was not hurt.

New e-bike rules approved

There are new rules in place for e-bikes for the city of Eastlake. City Council passed legislation last Thursday that outlines the limits and usage of the bicycles. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share what this means for riders.

New Rock hall inductee opens today

Today, the new Rock Hall inductee exhibit opens. It highlights the lives and careers of the 2026 inductee class by showcasing iconic artifacts. Those artifacts include Billy Idol's cyberpunk helmet, a custom Dior jacket worn by Luther Vandross, and other iconic items. The new exhibit opens at 10 a.m.

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