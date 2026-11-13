Morning Digest: Friends remember women killed in I-90 wrong-way crash

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, November 13th, and here is what you need to know.

Friends remember women killed in I-90 wrong-way crash

A wrong-way crash claimed three lives in Lorain County earlier this week. Now, a close family of one of the victims is speaking out, sharing her heartbreak as she tries to process the loss. News 5's Mike Holden will be live this morning to share latest about the crash.

Microsoft outage disrupts global operations

Microsoft is scrambling to fix a global outage that's disrupted its services for nearly 24 hours. Tens of thousands of users have reported problems with Outlook, Teams and Copilot — including trouble sending and receiving emails. Microsoft says server issues or broken connectors may be to blame, but the root cause is still under investigation. There's still no timeline for a full recovery.

Cleveland officer injured in crash

A Cleveland police officer is recovering this morning after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. It happened last night near East 93rd Street and Gaylord Avenue. Cleveland EMS says one one officer was taken to the hospital, and three other people were treated for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Third grader brings gun to school

We're learning more about an incident involving a third-grade student who brought a gun to Oliver H. Perry to school this week. Parents say they learned about the incident through a letter a sent home, which encouraged students to tell an adult if they see a firearm. One parent says his daughter tried to tell the assistant principal but was ignored. In a statement, a CMSD spokesperson acknowledged that the incident happened because adults failed to follow safety protocols.

I-90 downtown closure this weekend

I-90 in downtown in Cleveland will be closed this weekend. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the closure is a part of I-90 Central Interchange Project. This morning your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live to share more details on the closure and how you can navigate around it.

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