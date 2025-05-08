Morning Digest: Geauga County business working to rebuild, Papal conclave resumes today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, May 8th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Papal conclave resumes today

The largest and most geographically diverse conclave in history is due to resume today, with Roman Catholic cardinals returning to the Sistine Chapel to try to settle a wide-open papal election. The red-hatted "princes of the Church" started the heavily ritualized process of choosing a new leader for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on Wednesday. In the evening, black smoke billowed from the chimney visible from St. Peter's Square to signal an inconclusive ballot.

Bay High School lacrosse player injured

A Bay High School student was seriously injured during a lacrosse game, school officials confirmed in a letter sent to families. The team has since identified the player as sophomore Dylan Veselic. There will also be a prayer service held at St. Raphael’s in Bay Village at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Geauga County business working to rebuild after cars slam into store

For 100 years Farley's Country Store has operated as an iconic, community staple of sorts--on the busy corner of Mayfield Road and 44 in Munson Township. But the business has been shut down since last October when a marked Geauga County Sheriff's cruiser traveling south on 44 didn't yield --and hit a Dodge Ram—pushing both vehicles right into the business. Owner Carol Yapel hopes to re-open Farley's this summer thanks to the help of Trident Restoration. Carol also plans to host a huge 100th anniversary celebration.

Safeguarding seniors from scammers

May is older Ohioans month and state agencies are raising awareness about scams targeting seniors. Rob Rutkowski with Ohio's Division of Financial Institutions tells News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank scam and fraud-related complaints from older adults are up 22% from last year.

Meijer opening 2 supercenters in Northeast Ohio

2 new Meijer supercenters are opening in Richmond Heights and Medina Thursday. The new stores will include all the grocery products you'd expect to find as well as a deli, bakery, garden center and pharmacy.

The National Report

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

