Morning Digest: Guardians continue World Series pursuit against Tampa Bay Rays

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, October 12, and here is what you need to know.

Guardians continue World Series pursuit against Tampa Bay Rays

The journey to the World Series continues for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guards are coming off of a huge win against the Chicago White Sox. Now, they are in Tampa Bay to take on the Rays in the American League Championship Series. Cleveland hopes to carry that momentum into the series as the team fights for a spot in the World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Farmer resuced from Silo in Carroll County

A farmer is recovering after a major rescue operation at a Silo in Carroll County. Emergency crews say the farmer became trapped in an auger system at the top of the silo in Rose Township. Dispatchers and law enforcement agencies coordinated an escort to transport the patient to a trauma center as quickly as possible.

Browns lose to the New York Jets

The New York Jets snapped the Cleveland Browns three-game win streak Sunday afternoon. The Browns took control in the fourth quarter, but with less than two minutes left New York regained the lead to secure 17-12 victory. The Browns return to action next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.

61-year-old man dies after shooting outside Cleveland AutoZone

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead over the weekend. Officers responded to an AutoZone on Puritas Avenue Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. A 61-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made at this time.

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