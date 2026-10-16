Morning Digest: MLB officials mulling over whether to postpone tonight's game

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, October 16, and here is what you need to know.

MLB officials mulling over whether to postpone tonight's game

The Guardians are two wins away from the World Series.

After a 3-2 win in Game Three of the A-L-C-S, fans are celebrating a victory Friday. But now attention turns to Game Four and whether the weather could impact tonight's first pitch. The Guardians say their focus remains the same despite questions about the weather.

"Just got to control what you can control. Uh, we have no say so and if the game gets moved up or gets moved back, so we just got to focus on ourselves," said Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams.

The Guardians have not announced a starting pitcher for tonight.

First pitch is tentatively set for 8 p.m. as M-L-B continues to monitor the weather.

3-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting on Cleveland's East Side

A 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot on Cleveland's East Side. According to police, the shooting happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on Woodland Avenue near East 114th Street. Cleveland EMS said the boy was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in serious condition. It is unclear whether any arrests have been made or if anyone else was injured. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Cleveland waste worker stabbed on the job, no arrests made

New details emerging after a Cleveland waste worker was attacked on the job this week. A garbage crew was working Wednesday morning when one worker noticed a man acting strangely and reported it to dispatch. However, before help could arrive, the man attacked the worker, stabbing him in the thigh. No arrests have been made. A city spokesperson said there were no cameras on the truck, despite an agreement with laborers three months ago.

National Move Over day highlights importance of Ohio's roadside safety law

Saturday is National Move Over Day, and Ohio law requires drivers to move over and slow down when approaching vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt found that history behind this law shows it could be a matter of a life or death. She will be live this morning to share more details about the laws and why it matters.

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