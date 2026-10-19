Morning Digest: Guardians face elimination in ALCS Game 6 tonight

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, October 19th, and here is what you need to know.

Guardians must win 2 straight in Tampa Bay to keep World Series hopes alive

The Cleveland Guardians are one loss away from the end of their season after the Tampa Bay Rays beat them 3-1 Sunday at Progressive Field. The win gives Tampa Bay a 3-games-to-2 lead in the American League Championship Series. Now the Guardians must win two straight road games to reach the World Series. The Guardians have come back before this postseason. They erased a 2-0 deficit against the Chicago White Sox to win their last series. Game 6 is Monday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Suspect in deadly Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium shooting to appear in court

The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium is scheduled to appear in court. Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The suspect, 63-year-old Craig Alan Sipe, shot a 61-year-old woman before leaving the scene, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. People in the area said the shooting worries them because it happened in a space so many families visit. Sipe turned himself in at the police department Sunday afternoon. He is now charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland City Council to vote on extending moratorium on data centers

Cleveland City Council will vote tonight on an emergency ordinance to extend the city's moratorium on data centers. The city put the moratorium in place in July, but it is set to expire tomorrow. If approved, the moratorium would be extended until January of next year. The new ordinance argues that City Council and the data center working group need more time to develop policies and regulations surrounding data centers in the city. The Planning Commission already approved the ordinance last week. Tonight's City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Cleveland police seek help finding missing man

Cleveland police are asking for help finding a man reported missing over the weekend. Robert Wallace was last seen just before 3 a.m. Sunday, after leaving a business on Center Street in the Flats on foot. Police say Wallace is 5-foot-10 and about 170 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Cleveland Indians jacket, a black Cavaliers T-shirt and a Bills Mafia hat. Anyone who knows where Wallace may be is asked to call Cleveland police.

Man accused in teen’s death back in court

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old in Cleveland is back in court today. Devin Thompson, 29, is being arraigned on a 20-count indictment. Those charges include rape, kidnapping and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Thompson also faces an aggravated murder charge in the stabbing death of Mitanna Penn. Police say Penn was found stabbed on Loop Drive early Tuesday morning. Officers tried to help, but Penn died at the scene. Thompson is being held on a $1 million bond.

ODOT crews prepare for winter weather

Winter weather may be weeks away, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is already getting ready for it. ODOT District 12 inspected all 114 of its snow plows this week. Crews checked mechanical systems, plow controls, lights and brine equipment. ODOT says the goal is to make sure crews can respond as soon as snow arrives. ODOT says 91 drivers will cover more than 2,000 lane miles in Cuyahoga County this winter. The department also has more than 30,000 tons of salt in storage. ODOT is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for plow trucks after 58 of them were hit statewide last year.

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