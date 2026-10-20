Morning Digest: Guardians' season ends in Game 6

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, October 20th, and here is what you need to know.

Guardians' season ends in Game 6, two wins short of the World Series

The Guardians journey to the World Series has come to an end. The Guards fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, ending their 2026 season. The Rays took the lead early by scoring three home runs in the bottom of the second inning. Cleveland finally got on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Nathaniel Lowe. Now, that the Guards' season is over the team looks to make another World Series run next year.

Hazmat team responds to Summit County business

The Summit County hazmat team was on scene at a business in Barberton on Norton Avenue early Tuesday morning. Norton Avenue was closed from Barber Rd. to 15th Street NW. At this time, it is unclear why the road was blocked off. However, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Northeast Ohio company builds a robot to paint roads and protect crews

A Northeast Ohio company has built a robot designed to make road crews safer while speeding up painting projects. RoadPrintz created a truck-mounted robot that paints road arrows, lines, and other markings that have traditionally been done by hand. The company says the technology could reduce the time workers spend in traffic and help lower the risk of job-site injuries. The robot uses a camera and touchscreen system that allows crews to select, place, and resize markings before painting begins. RoadPrintz says its robots are already being used by the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the city of Houston. The company is now building a robot for the Missouri Department of Transportation as it shifts its focus to growing the business.

Lorain County holds first public hearing today on ViaLC's future

Lorain County is holding the first of two public hearings today to discuss the future of ViaLC, as the county weighs whether the on-demand microtransit program is financially viable. County leaders say they need more funding from Elyria and Lorain to continue ViaLC. The on-demand rideshare service launched in 2024 and has since garnered 16,000 unique users. Over the past two years, the county has split costs with Lorain and Elyria. City leaders say they were surprised to hear the county wanted them to increase their contribution for the program. Lorain's mayor says that city plans to roll out its own transportation service next year. Elyria says it's hoping to work with the county to keep ViaLC in town. Lorain County is holding public meetings at the transportation center in Elyria. They're happening at 1 p.m. on October 20th and 6 p.m. on October 21st.

Cleveland extends data center moratorium through late January

Cleveland City Council has extended a moratorium against data centers in the city. The measure was approved at a council meeting Monday night, with only one councilperson voting against it. The moratorium bans the review and issuance of permits or licenses for data centers. The original ban was set to expire Tuesday. The new ordinance extends the moratorium until Jan. 29.

Cleveland City Council amends lease with I-X Center Corporation

Cleveland City Council has approved a plan that could change the future of the I-X Center. The new ordinance changes the city's lease with the I-X Center Corporation. The corporation plans to phase out shows at the I-X Center over the next three years. In their place, it will lease space to large manufacturing businesses. A company called Industrial Commercial Properties, or ICP, will run the site. ICP has used this approach in other large buildings in Cleveland and beyond. The new deal creates a tax credit tied to how many new workers come to the facility. City leaders say the plan should bring in significant income taxes for Cleveland down the road.

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Your forecast

Absolutely incredible October weather settling in... sunny, warm afternoons followed by cool evenings and frosty mornings. No changes until next week!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Veteran's Way in Hudson will be closed to all traffic between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. today. The Hudson Fire Department is conducting a controlled burn as part of an invasive species management effort.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.