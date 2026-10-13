Morning Digest: Guardians take Game 1 of ALCS

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, October 13, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Guardians beat Rays 7-3 in ALCS Game 1 to take series lead

The Cleveland Guardians overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in Game 1 of the ALCS Monday night, taking an early 1-0 series lead. The Rays jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but Cleveland answered with a series of late-game rallies. Chase Delauter cut the deficit with a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Patrick Bailey tied the game with a solo shot in the seventh. The big turning point came in the eighth inning, when Nathaniel Lowe delivered a 2-run single to give Cleveland the lead. Jose Ramirez added an RBI single in the ninth to seal the victory. The Guardians finished with 14 hits. Cleveland now leads the series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

East Canton speed cameras issue 16,000-plus citations in two months

Speed cameras in East Canton issued more than 16,000 citations in just two months, according to court records. Records show the cameras issued more than 16,000 citations between July 8 and Sept. 9. Of those, 41% went to Stark County residents. Only 3% went to East Canton residents. The village collected more than $800,000 from citations in August. Court records also show only about 42% of citations have been paid in full. More than 100 people have asked for a hearing.

"The court collects a $20 fee for every citation filed. The court also collects a $25 fee for hearings or default judgments," Kody Gonzalez, Canton Municipal Court deputy clerk, said.

Records show the speed camera contractor receives 40% of fines collected under its three-year agreement with the village.

Emails included in a public records response show planning for the cameras began in 2025. The village passed its camera ordinance in April 2025.

How the village plans to spend the money collected from the program remains an open question.

Cleveland selected for new submarine repair facility

President Donald Trump says Cleveland has been selected as the new location for a new U.S submarine component repair facility. At this time, it is unclear where the 46,000-square-foot-facility will be located. No additional details have been released. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Man arrested in deadly weekend crime spree

A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend crime-spree that included a fatal shooting. According to police, the crime spree began Sunday morning in Lakewood when a Speedway manager was robbed at gunpoint. Shortly afterward, a 61-year-old man was shot and killed while working at the Autozone on Puritas and West 149th Street.

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Traffic Impact

The City of Fairview Park in a Facebook post says the intersection of Westwood Road and West 210th Street will be closed for the next three days due to unforeseen circumstances. Flaggers will be at the site to direct traffic.

The ramp from I-77 north to Pershing Avenue remains closed. ODOT says the ramp will reopen on Monday. In the meantime, drivers can use the Broadway Avenue exit instead.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.