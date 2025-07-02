MORNING DIGEST: Healthcare workers raise safety concerns following hospital shooting

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, July 2 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Healthcare workers speak out after hospital shooting

A physician assistant was shot while working at Aultman Hospital in Canton on Friday. Now, Nadeen Abusada is speaking with healthcare employees about the growing dangers they say they are facing in the workplace.

How Trump's megabill could affect those on Medicaid

No Congressional district in Ohio would be more impacted by cuts to Medicaid than Cuyahoga County’s 11th. The Department of Energy Commerce estimates that 38 percent of the population here relies on Medicaid.

Apple Siri lawsuit

Today is your last day to apply and receive part of a $95 million class action lawsuit, after Apple's famous voice assistant was accused of spying on users. Users who have owned an Apple device since 2014 have until today, to be eligible to receive part of the class action lawsuit.

Two Foundation expansion

News 5 is returning to Chagrin Falls to check in on the Two Foundation expansion. Mike Holden gets a first look.

Taylor Swift watch

Taylor Swift fans rushed to Chargin Falls after hearing Swift was in the area, but many of them had to shake it off after missing her by a few hours. Not even the cruel summer heat could keep these young girls, women and grandmothers away from trying to spot the singer.

Free Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra is excited to announce it will perform a free community concert at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights on Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m., extending its legacy of sharing unforgettable musical moments with audiences beyond Severance Music Center.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.