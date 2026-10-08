Morning Digest: Kirtland Hills speed camera citations included incorrect speed limit

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, October 8th and here is what you need to know.

Kirtland Hills speed camera citations included incorrect speed limit

A Northeast Ohio woman thought her speeding ticket was a scam after the citation listed the speed limit on I-90 as just 20 mph. Penny Bower-Schebal received a speed camera citation from Kirtland Hills Police. The notice said she was driving 81 mph on I-90 near King Memorial Road, but the citation listed the speed limit as 20 mph. Bower-Schebal found other drivers who said they received similar citations. She urged drivers to take a closer look at their tickets. Kirtland Hills Police confirmed the citation was real. The department said citations issued between Sept. 1 and Sept. 17 included an incorrect speed limit. Police said the vendor corrected the camera settings, and affected drivers should have received a letter about the error.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Cleveland Rainbow Terrace explosion

The estate of Cordale Sheffield has filed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the deadly gas explosion and fire at Cleveland's Rainbow Terrace Apartments. The lawsuit names Enbridge Gas Ohio, its corporate affiliates, and the owners and managers of the apartment complex as defendants. Sheffield was 31 years old and a father of two. He suffered burns over more than 92% of his body in the June 23, 2025, explosion and fire, and died 17 days later. The lawsuit alleges failures related to gas line inspection, maintenance, emergency response, and evidence preservation. It also alleges apartment owners and managers failed to act on tenants' reports of gas odors before the explosion. The blast destroyed homes, displaced about 100 residents, and sent several people to the hospital. A community meeting is scheduled for tonight at the Zelma George Recreation Center.

Cleveland Guardians avoid elimination with 9-3 win over White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians kept their season alive, defeating the Chicago White Sox 9-3 last night to avoid elimination. Cleveland scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead, highlighted by a three-run triple by Jo Adell. The Guardians used seven pitchers to strike out 19 Chicago batters. The two teams play again tonight in Game 4, with first pitch at 8 p.m. If the Guardians win, Game 5 will be in Cleveland on Saturday.

Akron Public Schools moves City Series football games to Saturday mornings

Akron Public Schools is ending Friday night football for the rest of the season following altercations at last week's Buchtel-Firestone game. The district announced changes to the remaining City Series football schedule after incidents occurred both inside and outside the stadium at Ellet High School. School officials ended the game at halftime over safety concerns. The district said players and coaches were not involved in the altercations. All remaining City Series games will now be played on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The district is also reinforcing attendance rules. Students must attend a participating school or be accompanied by an approved adult.

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