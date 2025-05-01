Morning Digest: Local barbecue restaurant expanding to Lorain

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, May 1st and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

BBQ with a view coming to Lorain

Despite several restaurants closing in 2025 and concerns over the economy, a Cleveland barbecue spot is expanding and opening a second location. Eighteen months ago, Sweet Pork Wilson’sopened at the corner of West 117th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland, now a prime location, is being prepped more than 20 miles away in the city of Lorain.

We're tracking prices at Northeast Ohio grocery stores

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets—and that's exactly why we’re launching a new weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop. Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

World Password Day

New data from Social Catfish shows 49% of people's email passwords are on the dark web leaving consumers vulnerable to online scams. While you may think tricky combinations are your best bet a cyber security strategist tells News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank most people don't realize it's length that matters more than complex.

Cleveland Taco Week

There are specials all across town now through Sunday for Cleveland Taco Week. Participating restaurants are offering their own unique tacos for $10 or less. You can download the Cleveland Taco Week App to map out your taco tour and have a chance to win gift cards.

Baseball fan plummets from stands

A baseball fan fell more than 20 feet from the right field bleachers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh to the ground on Wednesday night in the seventh inning of a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.