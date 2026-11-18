Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, November 18th, and here is what you need to know.

Man faces felony assault charge after Wadsworth Walmart parking lot shooting

Police in Wadsworth are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday around 6 p.m. Officers quickly found and detained the suspected shooter, 33-year-old Nicholas Miller of Wadsworth. Police say the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot. They believe Miller fired multiple rounds from a handgun, and the other man hit him with a vehicle before leaving the scene. That driver later called police to report what happened. No one was hurt by the gunfire. Miller faces a felony assault charge and is being held in the Medina County Jail.

Cyberattack exposes Cuyahoga County library cardholder personal data

A cyberattack has exposed personal information for Cuyahoga County Public Library cardholders. The library says an outside group broke in through two of its vendors. Those companies handle patron accounts and check-outs. The stolen data includes names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and birth dates. It also includes library card numbers and usernames. The library says passwords and borrowing history were not touched. Right now, the library's app is shut down as a precaution. Investigators are still looking into how it happened.

3 former Morton Salt Mine workers sue over layoffs with little warning

Three former workers at the Morton Salt mine in Fairport Harbor are suing the company, saying they lost their jobs without enough warning. The lawsuit was filed this week in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio. It could grow to cover all 77 workers laid off at the mine. The suit says some workers got as little as two days' notice. Federal law generally requires 60 days' notice before a mass layoff. The attorney also claims the company mined toward dangerous, water-filled wells to save money. In October, that mine flooded. All workers got out safely. The shutdown is already hitting communities. The mine supplies road salt across northeast Ohio. Cities like Streetsboro now warn they may have to ration salt this winter.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to close 5 more area locations

Five more Boys & Girls Clubs locations are closing in Northeast Ohio, and this time, the majority are in Lorain County. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley first learned about the cuts after a parent posted about it on social media. After reaching out to the organization itself, she learned the five locations include Elyria Westwood, Wellington Westwood, Lorain High School, Norwalk and Huron Primary School in Ashtabula. The CEO tells Tarpley staff positions are being cut as well.

Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with 1.5 million lights

One of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions is back. Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting today, marking the eighth year for the event, with more than 1.5 million lights. The zoo transforms into a winter wonderland with glowing displays and a musical light show built around a 50-foot holiday tree. New this year, families can explore a winter wonderland maze and visit Santa at his North Pole Lodge. Guests can take in the displays on foot or drive through from the comfort of their own cars. Walk-through nights begin tomorrow. The event runs through December 30th.

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