Morning Digest: Man seriously injured in shooting on Cleveland's west side

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, October 9, and here is what you need to know.

Man seriously injured in shooting on Cleveland's west side

A man is in serious condition in MetroHealth Medical Center after a shooting on Clark Avenue and West 14th Street Friday morning. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting or whether anyone else was injured. We will update this story as we learn more.

Guardians defeat White Sox 9 to 5 to force Game 5 in the ALDS.

The Guardians have now tied up the best-of-five series against the White Sox. It was a close game at Guaranteed Rate Field until the Guards broke it open late. The Guardians flipped the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning by exploding for six runs on four hits off the Chicago bullpen.

Berkshire Local Schools superintendent now also drives a school bus to cut costs

The superintendent of Berkshire Local Schools is now driving a school bus to help the district manage its budget.

John Stoddard, who leads the district, first earned his commercial driver's license to help the girls' wrestling team save money on transportation. He is now working his way through the district's 20 bus routes while balancing his superintendent duties. Stoddard says the goal is to help students and staff during tight budget times.

Funding challenges have forced the district to look for savings outside the classroom. Stoddard says the district will continue looking for ways to save money while protecting classroom resources.

A district levy is on the November ballot.

Off-duty Cleveland police officer injured in crash

An off-duty Cleveland police officer was seriously injured in a crash near downtown. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on East 30th Street and Chester Avenue. One of the vehicles overturned, trapping the driver inside. Cleveland firefighters were able to free him, and he was taken to the hospital. The other driver reported no injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rainbow Terrace families push for more support one year after explosion

Families affected by the Rainbow Terrace gas explosion are pushing city leaders for more assistance more than a year later. Mayor Justin Bibb and Councilman Richard Starr met with residents Thursday to hear their concerns. Several organizations were invited to help those in need of better housing, employment opportunities and mental health resources. City leaders say they are exploring ways to provide additional support.

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