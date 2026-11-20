Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, November 20, and here is what you need to know.

Massillon football recruiting controversy

A major debate over fairness in Ohio high school sports is heating up on and off the field. Now, a new case involving Massillon football is putting the issue of recruiting and competition in the spotlight. The Ohio High School Athletic Association is facing a renewed push for separate postseason tournaments for public and private schools. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to share the latest developments.

Cincinnati Zoo mourns Fiona the Hippo

Fiona the hippo lost her life after swallowing a knit hat that ended up in her habitat, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo says veterinarians tried several ways to move it through her system, but nothing worked. Outside the zoo, flowers, cards and candles now make up a memorial. Zoo staff is asking for time and space to grieve.

I-90 Weekend closure in Downtown Cleveland

This weekend part of I-90 in downtown Cleveland will close again tonight in both directions. O-Dot is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic because of it. The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. between Central and Carnegie Avenues. O-Dot says crews will use the shutdown to demolish the East 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue bridges. O-Dot has detours in place and expects I-90 to reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Christmas Connection returns to I-X Center

The Christmas connection is back at the I-X Center, the one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be there live this morning to give us more details on what we can expect to see.

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