Morning Digest: New vision for Cleveland's lakefront could reshape area around Huntington Bank Field

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, October 26th, and here is what you need to know.

New vision for Cleveland's lakefront could reshape area around Huntington Bank Field

A new vision for Cleveland's lakefront could reshape the area around Huntington Bank Field after the Browns leave for a new stadium.

A nonprofit focused on waterfront development is unveiling a plan for about 50 acres of city-owned land. The proposal calls for new streets, public spaces and a signature park where the football field now sits.

Planners say the goal is to keep the lakefront open and accessible to everyone.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the lakefront is always accessible by the general public," Jason Russell said.

Russell is the vice president of planning and development for the North Coast Waterfront Development Corp.

The plan also includes a pedestrian and bike corridor to the water. Officials say the design is flexible because future building uses have not been decided.

The group hopes to start construction on public spaces in late 2027. The plans now head to City Hall for a public review process.

Mentor woman rowing across Pacific Ocean

A Mentor woman is preparing to take a long journey across the world to raise money for clean water. She is going to row across the Pacific Ocean by herself. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live this morning near the Cuyahoga River to tell us all about her mission.

Browns remain atop AfC North

Another week, another victory for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns defeated the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon 27 to 24. The Browns now sit at the top of the AFC North for the second week in a row. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Kick-off is next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Road to state championship begins

Ohio's high school football playoffs start this week. The top four teams in each region gets a first-round bye, including a number of local teams across all seven divisions. The Ohio high school football state championships will be held Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Murder suspect set for arraignment

The man accused of killing a teenager and sexually assaulting another is set to be arraigned in court this morning. Devin Thompson was indicted on a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, assault, burglary and rape. Thompson's arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

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Your forecast

Few high clouds filtering out some sun today... still incredible for October. Looking at upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We'll keep rain OUT of the forecast until late week when isolated light rain returns.

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