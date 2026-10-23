Morning Digest: Cavaliers fall to 76ers in season opener, 114-106

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, October 23, and here is what you need to know.

Cavaliers fall to 76ers in season opener, 114-106

The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off their season on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs started off hot, building up a 29-point lead going into the second half. However, Philly came out in the second half, took control of the game and never looked back. Donovan Mitchell lead the team in scoring and rebounding with 32 points and 10 rebounds. The 76ers defeated the Cavs 114-106. The Cavs are headed to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Tip-off is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

DeWine urges Ramaswamy to pull controversial ad targeting Amy Acton

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is now calling on Vivek Ramaswamy to pull a controversial ad that features Amy Acton's estranged mother. In the ad, Acton's mother accuses her daughter of lying about her past. Court records show Acton's step-father was charged with raping Acton when she was 12. Acton's younger brother says their mother lost custody and remained married to their step-father until he died. The ad has drawn criticism from Democrats and many Republicans — now including DeWine.

"It's deeply, deeply, deeply troubling, It needs to come down; It's just wrong to continue to run it," DeWine said.

DeWine says he will not pull his endorsement of Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy is defending the ad, insisting he won't take it down.

Macedonia passes 'Megan's Way Out' drive-through safety ordinance

Macedonia City Council passed a new law called "Megan's Way Out" that is designed to make drive-throughs safer. The ordinance requires all new drive-throughs in Macedonia to add a 10-foot wide bypass lane to let drivers leave without getting stuck in the drive-through line. The law is named for Megan Keleman. She was killed in 2024 after she got trapped in a drive-through lane at a Stow Taco Bell. Other communities, including Stow and Cuyahoga Falls, have passed similar ordinances.

Shaker Heights advances $25 million Lee Road redevelopment plan

Shaker Heights is moving forward with a plan to transform Lee Road and relocate the school district's bus garage. City leaders say the move would make room for a new neighborhood center. The project is part of a $25 million effort to redevelop Lee Road between Chagrin and Scottsdale boulevards. Plans include safety improvements, bike lanes, new landscaping and new businesses. Mayor David Weiss says the goal is to revitalize a part of the city that has seen less investment. The city wants to move the school district's transportation facilities to the Green Road transit station. The school district calls this an early plan. The city will present the proposal to the school board on October 27. Later this year, city council and the school board are expected to vote on a cooperative agreement.

Two men charged in Canton house explosion set to appear in court

Two men facing charges in connection to a house explosion in Canton will be in court. Back in July, investigators say Justin Bruce and Michael Mullins were inside the vacant home when the explosion happened. The explosion destroyed three homes and damaged several others. Both men were injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of burns. They are facing multiple charges of aggravated arson and burglary. Their arraignment is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

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