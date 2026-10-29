Morning Digest: Oberlin College professor killed in double shooting

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, October 29th and here is what you need to know.

Oberlin College professor killed in double shooting

An Oberlin College professor is dead after a double shooting that has left this community searching for answers. Police say they found a 64-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman shot multiple times inside a home on South Pleasant Street. The man was identified as Oberlin professor of studio art and photography Pipo Nguyen-Duy. Investigators say the case began Wednesday morning after a car fire on the Oberlin College campus. Police say they later found the car's owner and took him into custody before discovering the two bodies. Charges are pending against 31-year-old Daniel Jones of Ashland, Oregon. Police have not released a motive. The college says counseling resources are available as the investigation continues.

President Trump returns to Ohio to campaign for GOP candidates

President Donald Trump made a stop in Ohio as Republicans make their final push before next week's midterm elections. Trump rallied supporters in Chillicothe Wednesday night, urging his base to get out and vote. The president has been crisscrossing the country ahead of Election Day, holding more than 20 rallies this month alone. In Ohio, Trump also threw his support behind Republican Sen. Jon Husted, who is facing former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Trump told the crowd the state's bid to host a future U.S. Space Academy could hinge on the outcome of Husted's race. In September, Ohio began making a play to become the home of a future U.S. Space Academy. Gov. Mike DeWine announced a steering group that will lead Ohio's bid to host the proposed academy.

Metro RTA to open new $61 million maintenance and operations center in Akron

A new $61 million facility is now open in Akron to help keep more than 230 Metro RTA buses on the road. Metro RTA celebrated its new Maintenance and Operations Center today. The building replaces a facility that opened more than 40 years ago, and Metro says it had outgrown the old space. The new center includes updated maintenance systems, a new dispatch center and space for training. Officials say the extra room helps keep repairs moving. Metro says the facility also supports new technology, including electric and natural gas buses. Operations staff begin moving into the building today.

EDWINS launches mentorship program after Cleveland youth violence

A Cleveland organization is responding to a string of deadly shootings with a new program aimed at supporting and mentoring local youth. EDWINS is launching a four-week training and mentorship program for kids ages 14 and older. The initiative comes after recent violence directly impacted the EDWINS community, including the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Jaden Tunson near Buckeye Road. The program will combine culinary and job training with mentorship, grief counseling, conflict resolution and trauma support. EDWINS says several Cleveland-area restaurants have already committed to hiring students who complete the program. The program starts November 9, and applications are being accepted now.

Doctors offer Halloween safety reminders for trick-or-treaters

Many families will be out on the streets trick-or-treating this weekend to celebrate Halloween, and doctors have some reminders to help keep everyone safe. If you're going to be out after the sun goes down, make sure you can be easily seen by others. You can utilize parts of your costume, or take flashlights and glow sticks with you.

Doctors also recommend always checking your kids' candy for anything they may be allergic to. And when it comes to costumes, make sure everything fits right and doesn't cause any irritation. Another reminder: it is cold and flu season right now. If your kid is sick, make sure they see a doctor and stay home.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

News 5 Cleveland Now

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Boston Mills Road is closed at the bridge between Lake Forest Drive and West Laurel Lake Drive between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. This closure will last today and tomorrow. The detour uses Chittenden Road and State Route 303.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.