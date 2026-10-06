MORNING DIGEST: Ohio voters head to the polls as early voting begins

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, October 6, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio voters head to the polls as early voting begins

Early voting is set to begin today. County boards of elections are expecting a massive turnout for the upcoming midterms. There are several competitive races on the ballot, including the race for governor and the race for U.S Senate. Early voting will begin at 8 a.m. at your county board of elections.

Father killed, son critically injured in Cleveland shooting

Police are searching for the person who shot a father and son over the weekend. The father died. The shooting happened Sunday morning on West 25th Street. According to police, there was an altercation and someone pulled a gun. 48-year-old Jose Pedraza and his son were shot and taken to the hospital. His son remains in critical condition. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please contact to Cleveland Police.

Guardians fall behind 0-2 in ALDS

The Guardians are now down 0-2 in their best-of-five ALDS matchup against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians did have a better night offensively, recording four hits, including three home runs. The Guards will look to keep its season alive in Game 3 Wedneasday in Chicago. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

News 5 Cleveland Now

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.