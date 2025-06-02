MORNING DIGEST: Terror attack in Colorado

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, and here is what you need to know.

8 injured in 'act of terror' with 'makeshift flamethrower'

Terror attack at pro-Israel event in Colorado

A suspect carried out an "act of terrorism" at a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado, at a Pro-Israel event on Sunday afternoon, using what police are describing as a "makeshift flamethrower" against a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators. Eight people were hospitalized with burns, Boulder Police said in an update Sunday night. The victims' ages ranged from 52 to 88, and they were all taken to local hospitals, police said.

Car crashes into house in Cleveland

News 5 A car hit the corner house on West Boulevard. It landed on its side between two homes.

We are following breaking news from overnight on Cleveland's West side. A car slammed into a house at the corner of West Boulevard and Western Avenue. Cleveland EMS tell us the driver was taken to Metro in serious condition.

One-year anniversary of Akron mass shooting

One year after Akron mass shooting: Police have 9 suspects, but no one is charged

Today marks one year since a mass shooting at an Akron block party killed one man and left dozens hurt. Forty-three shots were fired, and nearly a year later, there are still no arrests. Police have interviewed dozens of witnesses, analyzed shell casings and used license plate cameras to track potential suspect vehicles. Only News 5 talked to the lead detective on the case, who says it’s been frustrating not to bring closure to the families impacted.

How are businesses on Carnegie Avenue doing?

Carnegie Avenue business owners say things are better as construction continues

Earlier this year, News 5 reporter Catilin Hunt learned several long-time, local businesses were struggling during construction along Carnegie Avenue. Carnegie Avenue has now reopened up to East 61st Street, so she is returning to see how they are doing.

FBI hosts cryptocurrency bootcamp

FBI says theft of digital assets on the rise

News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank teamed up with the FBI field office in Cleveland for an inside look at the dramatic rise in complaints involving cryptocurrency. It’s money that can be hard to trace, but Mike got to see firsthand how that process works.

News 5 gets results

Lights on at Edgewater tunnel

Last week, we told you there are still broken lights across Cleveland that haven’t been fixed since we highlighted the issue back in February. But this morning, we’ve learned the lights are back on at the tunnel near Edgewater Park. If you have a spot you’d like us to check out, email Mike Holden at Mike.Holden@wews.com.

Online pet adoption warning

If you’re looking to add a cat or dog to your family, the easiest place to look is online. However, it’s easy to be deceived by a scammer. This morning, we have a caution for online pet adoptions.

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Chilly start but the rebound is a BIG one... get ready for sun, heat and long-awaited return to summer!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Tickets are on sale now for the summer’s popular Asian Lantern Festival. It returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo from Saturday, July 5 through Sunday, August 24. The Zoo’s newest summer attraction, Dragons Landing, is part of this year’s event with a dozen illuminated dragons arriving for the festival. Additional highlights and Instagrammable moments include a four-story-tall hydrangea and butterfly tree, walk-through tunnels and uniquely themed areas.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.