One year after Akron mass shooting: Police have 9 suspects, but no one is charged

AKRON, Ohio — One year after a mass shooting that killed one man and injured dozens of other people, Akron police have no shortage of suspects, but not enough evidence to charge any of them.

In an interview with News 5, Detective Eddie Hornacek, the lead investigator on the case, said tips— some of them anonymous— have identified 9 different people as the potential shooters.

However, as the one-year anniversary of the tragedy nears, police have not made any arrests. It's not considered a cold case, but Hornacek said the investigation has become "stagnant."

"It's complicated because anytime you want to arrest somebody, you have to have evidence that you have to provide to the courts. We can't just have someone calling in an anonymous tip. We need some type of hard evidence like a video, or we need some kind of witness testimony," Hornacek said.

The chaotic mass shooting happened during a birthday block party in the early morning hours of June 2, 2024, on Kelly Avenue near 8th Avenue.

LaTeris Cook, a 27-year-old father of four, was killed, and 28 other people were injured in the hail of gunfire.

Many of the victims continue to cope with physical and emotional scars

Julian Alford was left with a scar on his head after a bullet grazed his head. He spoke with News 5 earlier this month.

"I went and hit the ground and as soon as I hit the ground to get down in maybe like a safety position, I could feel the warmness from the blood on face," Alford said. "I was just shaking, not knowing if I would see the next day."

Hornacek said investigators determined that at least 43 shots were fired from five different guns.

The detective believes some of the shots were fired from a still-unidentified white SUV that was caught on camera during the shootout.

Using the Flock camera system, police tracked down more than 50 white vehicles, but couldn't connect any of them to the crime scene.

"There's nothing close enough or nothing clear for us to get a license plate," Hornacek said.

Evidence, including those 43 shell casings, were sent to BCI to be analyzed. DNA testing was also done on three guns that were found at the scene. Investigators determined that none of the bullets came from those specific weapons.

All of the survivors and 26 other witnesses have been interviewed.

"I've never went through a traumatic event that has been as big as what this is," Hornacek said.

Deputy Chief David Laughlin understands and shares the community's frustration that no one has been held accountable for the mass shooting, but he said it's not because of a lack of effort.

"I would estimate close to 2500 to 3000 hours spent on this investigation," Laughlin said. "We want justice for the family. We want justice for this community. Nothing can replace somebody's life, but to see somebody held accountable and responsible, I think is important."

Hornacek acknowledged he feels pressure to solve the case.

"Because I've got to personally know some of the victims and their families, so I'd like to be able to give them a sense of some sort of justice, Hornacek said.

The detective hopes that people will continue to provide information or other videos from the shootout, which could provide crucial clues.

"There are ways for people to be anonymous to where they don't have to necessarily come in and testify in court, if that's what they're afraid to do. There are ways from them to call us where we keep them anonymous, where we protect their identity," Hornacek said. "I would like it to be solved, and it can be solved. It's just we need that one piece of evidence."

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to offer a reward of up to $22,500 following the mass shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.