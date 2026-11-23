Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, November 23, and here is what you need to know.

3 dead, 1 injured after shooting at baby shower in Parma, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a baby shower in Parma Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at Pandora's Magical Events Venue on Ridge Road. Three people were killed, and one person was injured. News 5's Taylor Anthony will be live this morning with the latest.

Police investigate Sunday night shooting on Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights Sunday night. News 5 crews were on scene and observed blood in the street by the Greater Christian Unity Baptist Church. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests have been made. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ohio Senate passes bill requiring voter approval for traffic cameras

Ohio lawmakers are taking a new swing at speed cameras.

The Ohio Senate approved Senate Bill 340 by a vote of 31 to 1. The bill would require communities to get voter approval before installing or renewing speed and red light cameras. State Sen. Tom Patton of Strongsville has long been the leading voice against the cameras. He says when these questions go on the ballot, voters usually say no. The matter now goes to the Ohio House, where a similar measure was introduced earlier this year. Patton points out that 40 percent of the money collected goes to the traffic camera companies — many of which aren't even located in the U.S.

Oberlin College community to honor professor and wife killed in shooting

The Oberlin College Community will honor professor Pipo Nguyen-Duy and his wife after they were killed last month. The couple was found shot to death inside their Oberlin home. Nguyen-Duy's 31-year-son, Daniel Jones is charged with killing his father and stepmother. The memorial for Nguyen-Duy will be at Finney Chapel, beginning at 12:10 p.m.

North Royalton firefighter injured in deadly house fire released from hospital

A North Royalton firefighter who was seriously injured while battling a house fire has been released from the hospital. The North Royalton Fire Department shared a photo of Andrew Protsman arriving home to a large group of people welcoming him back. Protsman was seriously injured in the same fire that killed fellow firefighter Ryan Milligan on Nov. 2.

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Chilly air returning today... rain returning late week. Plan on cooler, wetter weather for the Thanksgiving extended weekend.

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