Morning Digest: Providence House boosts security after gunfire struck crisis nursery

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, October 22nd, and here is what you need to know.

Providence House boosts security after gunfire struck crisis nursery

Children at Providence House are getting extra protection after gunfire struck the crisis nursery over the Fourth of July weekend. The nonprofit is preparing for Halloween while continuing a major security upgrade at its Buckeye-Shaker facility. Staff members say new cameras, safety improvements and bullet-resistant glass are being installed after the building was hit by gunfire while children were inside. Providence House says donors have contributed about $600,000 toward nearly $1 million in security upgrades. The organization continues to raise money as the work moves forward.

Ohio Republicans turn against Ramaswamy ad featuring Acton's mother

Some of Ohio's top Republicans are now turning against a controversial new campaign ad from Ohio GOP governor nominee Vivek Ramaswamy. The ad features the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton. In the ad, Acton's mother calls her daughter a liar. Acton says she hasn't seen her mother since she was about 12. That's when she says her mother's husband sexually abused her. Acton called Ramaswamy's move "despicable." Republican Sen. Jon Husted says he would not have run the ad. Ohio's secretary of state agrees, saying his office has received complaints about the ad. But both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are defending the spot. Vance told Republicans to stop complaining and win the race. President Trump questioned Ramaswamy's involvement with the ad, despite his campaign putting $4 million behind the spot. Election Day is now less than two weeks away.

North Ridgeville weighs tougher distracted driving penalties

A road worker in North Ridgeville nearly lost his life doing his job, and now the city is considering tougher penalties for distracted driving. Back in May, Tony Ventura was repainting lines on a freshly paved road when police say an SUV drifted across a double-yellow line and struck him. The impact threw him into a metal light pole.

Ventura spent three weeks in the hospital and went through multiple emergency surgeries. He lost a kidney and part of his bowel. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured vertebrae in his back.

Today, Ventura is back at work on a light-duty schedule, and he has a message for every driver who passes a work zone. The driver who hit him was charged with improper lane usage. He paid $364 in fines online and did not have to appear in court or do community service. Ventura says that punishment is not enough. Now, North Ridgeville's mayor says the city is taking action to stiffen those penalties. City council has introduced new legislation that would raise distracted driving to a first-degree misdemeanor. That means a fine of up to $1,000. It also means possible jail time and a license suspension.The legislation has now been referred to North Ridgeville's safety committee for further discussion. A meeting is set for November 9.

Cuyahoga Falls community to gather for vigil honoring woman killed in shooting

The Cuyahoga Falls community is coming together to remember a woman killed in a shooting last weekend. Sharon Dorn, 61, was shot and killed Sunday morning at the Natatorium. Craig Sipe later turned himself in and is now facing an aggravated murder charge. The city is holding a vigil to honor Dorn and support her family. It starts tonight at 7 at Church Square.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's new Primate Forest opens today to visitors

Visitors can finally step inside the brand-new Primate Forest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after years of construction. The Primate Forest officially opens at noon. The new exhibit features immersive technology, indoor play areas, dining and retail options — and of course, the animals. Guests will need to reserve a time to visit, and they can do that for free at the zoo.

Cavs tip off new NBA season on the road in Philadelphia

A new NBA season is officially underway, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are opening on the road in Philadelphia, taking on LeBron James and the 76ers. The Cavs are trying to build off a trip to the conference finals last season. This year, they're going up against a loaded Eastern Conference. But the team says they're feeling ready. Cavs fans can celebrate opening night together in the Flats. The team is hosting an official watch party at Welcome to the Farm starting at 6. There will be ticket giveaways, along with appearances from the Cavs' mascots and dance team. The first 200 fans also get a free T-shirt.

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