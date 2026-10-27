Morning Digest: Shaker Heights High School, Middle School closed following student death

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, October 27th, and here is what you need to know.

Shaker Heights High School, Middle School closed following student death

Today, schools will be closed for students attending Shaker Heights High School and Middle School. According to the district, a student died in an act of violence. Classes at both schools have been canceled to learn more information about what happened and to provide support.

Thieves break into 44 cars in Cleveland's Little Italy, police say

More than 40 cars have been broken into in Little Italy over the past two weeks, according to University Circle police. University Circle police say 44 vehicles have been targeted since Oct. 14. Thieves are smashing windows and stealing items left inside. Police say cellphones, computer equipment and three guns have been taken. Investigators are working with other police agencies and reviewing surveillance video. They are also asking people to remove valuables from their cars.

Morton Salt pauses mining operations following water breach

Morton Salt temporarily paused its mining operations because of a water breach. The company said a significant inflow of water was discovered in the mine last week. Miners were evacuated immediately, and no employees were hurt. Morton Salt said surface activities at the Fairport Mine will be severely limited while the mine is closed.

Ohio joins 19 states in lawsuit against Dollar General

The state of Ohio is joining 19 other states in suing Dollar General. The lawsuit claims the company overcharges customers through deceptive pricing. According to the lawsuit, Dollar General has collected millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges and has been the subject of tens of thousands of complaints across the country. The Federal Trade Commission is also part of the lawsuit.

Cuyahoga County offers help with delinquent property taxes

The Cuyahoga County Treasurer's Office is working to help residents pay off delinquent property taxes. Those taxes were due back in August, and if you didn't pay, the Treasurer's Office charges an interest rate of about 1% per month. The next installment of those interest charges will be on Dec.1, but the Treasurer's office is urging anyone who needs help to reach out about their programs and payment options.

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Your forecast

A few more clouds today but temps are still above the norm... and they're even warmer tomorrow AFTER an isolated sprinkle or two early Wednesday. Better rain chances ahead.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

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