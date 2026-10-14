Morning Digest: Strongsville woman loses nearly $160,000 in scam

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, October 14th, and here is what you need to know.

Strongsville woman loses nearly $160,000 to identity protection scam

A Strongsville woman lost nearly $160,000 after a scammer convinced her he could protect her identity.

Michelle Poch says a man called her from Washington, D.C. and told her her identity may have been stolen. He called for weeks and earned her trust. Poch says he then convinced her to withdraw money from her bank and send it to him.

"When they tell you don't talk to your daughter, don't say anything to your son, all the more reason why you should." Poch said.

Poch withdrew nearly $160,000 before her bank contacted her daughter during a third attempt to take out money. Her family says only a fraction of her savings remains.

Cleveland nonprofit hit by 6 break-ins in two weeks asks public for help

A Cleveland nonprofit that works to address and prevent homelessness is asking the public for help after its building on East 91st Street was broken into 6 times in about two weeks.

From Darkness to Light says its 32,000-square-foot building has been burglarized 6 times in that span, with leaders saying most of the break-ins happened during the past week.

Volunteers say the damage inside is extensive. Someone has been tearing out wiring, removing copper, and damaging electrical equipment. The building has been without power for about two weeks. Items donated for community use have also been thrown around and damaged. Leaders say programs are currently limited as they work to secure the property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

Guardians head home as ALCS is tied 1-1 after Game 2 loss to Rays

The Cleveland Guardians are returning home today after losing Game 2 of the American League Championship Series to the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1.

The Rays scored all 3 of their runs in the fourth inning after an error by Jose Ramirez. The loss ties the series at 1-1. The series now shifts to Cleveland, where the Guardians will host the next 3 games. Game 3 is scheduled for tomorrow night at 6.

Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood suddenly closes, citing building issues

Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood has abruptly announced it is closing its doors. The venue posted to Facebook that Tuesday would be its last day open. The post did not give any details as to why. Employees say there have been several problems with the building, including leaks, flooding, and broken lights. Despite those issues, they say the sudden closure is disappointing. The lounge's Facebook post says it will have more details and answers soon. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Cleveland Heights to open Nobility Court affordable housing development

Cleveland Heights is cutting the ribbon on a new affordable housing development today. Residents are officially starting to move into Nobility Court, a 52-unit community offering one, two, and three-bedroom options. Units are open to anyone earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income in Cleveland Heights. About half of the units are currently occupied. The development also features a community and fitness center. Retail space and a coffee shop are coming soon. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 o'clock this afternoon.

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