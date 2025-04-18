MORNING DIGEST: Temps are SOARING today, Messi coming to Cleveland tomorrow

Good Morning, Cleveland, it's Friday, and here is what you need to know.

Your forecast

Get ready for one of the warmest (and windiest) days so far this year! Gusts will be as high as 50 MPH, helping temps soar to near 80 before the weekend rain rolls in.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page for more.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

In 2024, 8,571 distracted driving-related crashes happened in Ohio. Car companies and lawmakers are thinking of ways to end this type of accident.

WIll tech or fines put an end to distracted driving?

Bracing for the boom

Fireworks companies nationwide are worried after tariffs continue on products coming to the U.S. from China. At American Fireworks in Hudson, the family-owned business says the steep tariffs are causing uncertainty and higher prices as the summer months approach.

Will tariffs impact cost of fireworks?

Messi coming to Cleveland on Saturday

The Crew will host Inter Miami, Messi's club, on Saturday, inside Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. It will be the first-ever Major League Soccer regular-season game played in Northeast Ohio.

Cavs start their playoff run at home on Sunday

We still don't know who they will be playing, but we know Rocket Arena will be rocking. The best news of all — the Cavs are at full strength.

'Everybody healthy': Cavs at full strength as preparation for playoffs begin

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Traffic impacts

Overnight, there was a wrong-way crash on I-71 South at West 130th. Both drivers were transported from the scene.

Wrong-way crash on I-71 south at West 130th. The far left lane is open for now. Both drivers transported alive from what I could tell. I was given dash cam from a witness of the crash that shows the white car going north in the southbound fast/left lane. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SP0d3xxWN6 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 18, 2025

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.