Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Will tech or fines stop the accidents?

OHIO — As we continue to depend more and more on our phones, the more of a distraction they become. Lawmakers and even car companies are trying to crack down on the use of them behind the wheel.

Motor Supply's CEO, Alex Abrashkin, began to notice the impact phones had on his fleet of drivers.

"Our safety department started drowning in the reality of drivers using their cell phones," he said. "No matter what policies you have unless there is a solid accountability piece involved. Tools can only help you so much."

It's why Abrashkin and his team created SaverOne, a phone detection system using sensors and antennas.

"What these sensors allow us to do is to isolate the driver in the driver's seat," Abrashkin said. "And identify any mobile device connected to the truck. When the driver starts moving the truck, the system goes into a safe mode. It prevents drivers from texting or using social media."

Right now, SaverOne is used in commercial trucks and school buses. Abrashkin said it's stopping distracted driving in its tracks rather than dealing with the aftermath.

"This proactive versus reactive approach really forges safer driving habits," he said. "We see this within days. You prevent all of this unpleasantness you have to have about being a better driver. It just stops using a cell phone in its tracks."

However, others think those reactive approaches are just as effective.

State Representative of District 69 Kevin D. Miller is cosponsoring House Bill 111, which proposes an additional fine for high-speed drivers.

"It says that if you're doing 30 miles or more over the posted speed limit, you're going to face increased fines," he said. "What our hope is to deter this very unsafe driving behavior that puts all of the motoring public at extreme risk of injury or death."

While it doesn't directly address distracted driving, it draws inspiration from Ohio's 2023 law that bans using phones while driving.

In the two years since the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the average number of crashes has dropped by 8% in the state. Cambridge Mobile Telematics also reports a 10% drop in cell phone use among Ohio drivers.

Miller said making a law and attaching a fine makes drivers second-guess their actions.

"They have to know that it's unacceptable, and they're going to pay an increased fine for that," he said.

Despite new technology and laws, distracted driving is still happening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 8,571 crashes related to distracted driving occurred in 2024.

Both men agree that the number should be smaller.

"I was a trooper for over 22 years," Miller said. "I saw my fair share of distracted driving and that devastation that caused in fatal crashes and serious injury crashes."

"It's about saving lives," Abrashkin said. "Every prevented accident means another family remains whole. Another life continues uninterrupted."