MORNING DIGEST: The Euclid Beach Arch is on the move

Cleveland's historic Euclid Beach Park Arch on the move

The City of Cleveland is moving the historic Euclid Beach Park arch this morning to protect it from being hit by cars, again, and to make way for road work on East 159th Street. We'll be out there to watch the action.

Property taxes are due today in Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County property taxes must be paid online, in-person, or via postmarked mail by today to avoid late fees. To accommodate in-person payments, the treasurer’s office will extend hours for today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to pay:

In person: by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card (fees apply) at the Treasurer’s Office, located on the first floor of the County Administrative Headquarters at 2079 E. 9th Street in Downtown Cleveland.

By check or money order via drop box at the administration building and at all Cuyahoga County Auto Title and Key Bank locations.

By mailing a check, cashier’s check, or money order with the parcel number written on it to: Cuyahoga County Treasurer, 2079 East 9th St., Cleveland, OH, 44115.

Online: with check, credit, or debit card (fees apply) at cuyahogacounty.us/treasury

By phone: at 1-877-738-1212.

Cuyahoga County Jury Scam

Cuyahoga County is putting out a warning to residents about a new jury scam aimed at getting more than just your money. Instead of immediately asking for fines, this new scam directs people to websites that look official and then they’re told to put in their personal information. The Department of Consumer Affairs is asking people to ignore calls about missing jury duty.

Price Tracker

If your grocery bill felt a little higher this week, it's not just in your head. Some prices are creeping up! Each week, we check prices on grocery basics at major retailers—milk, eggs, bread, chicken, beef, and cereal. Trying to stretch your dollars? Aldi came out on top with the lowest total at $17.26… followed closely by Walmart at $17.89.

St. Paul Greek Fest kicks off tonight

Get ready for the celebration of your life!

Authentic Greek food, entertainment and tradition are on full display.

Greek Fest at St. Paul's kicks off tonight and News 5 reporter Mike Holden will be in North Royalton getting a first look at what to expect.

The National Report

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

