MORNING DIGEST: Transportation for Lorain City Schools is changing

Transportation for Lorain City Schools is changing

For the last few years, the district has had to use private companies to provide transportation for special needs students and extracurricular activities. Starting this school year, they'll move everything in-house, which will save the district thousands of dollars.

Cleveland Heights mayor recall

The Cleveland Heights Law Department is weighing in on the latest development in a recall effort targeting Mayor Kahlil Seren. Earlier this month, city council approved a recall proposal to appear on the September 9 primary ballot. On Friday, Seren vetoed that recall legislation, but the city’s law department just issued an opinion saying Seren does not have the power to veto the recall election.

Property tax fight

The Ohio Senate will now decide whether to override one of the governor’s vetoes in the new state budget after statehouse republicans upheld a ban on school and local government levies. Republican David Thomas says the override will help provide tax relief for homeowners. But opponents argue the decision strips community members of their voices.

Cavs unveil new courts at Trent Park

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Councilwoman Jasmin Santana are unveiling a pair of new outdoor basketball courts at Cleveland’s Trent Park. The courts, which take design inspiration from the local community, advance a shared commitment to youth wellness, recreation and community investment in Northeast Ohio.

Team Seneca Navy training in Cleveland for World's Toughest Row

Meteorologist Trent Magill is live at the foundry this morning, where a four-man rowing team has been training for one of the most prestigious and grueling endurance events on the planet. It’s called the World’s Toughest Row. It’s a 3,000-mile race on the Atlantic Ocean where competitors row day and night through extreme ocean conditions sometimes facing waves up to 20 feet high.

The U.S. 20 eastbound exit ramp to SR-511 south is closed to replace the median curb. The detour is to continue on U.S. 20 east to the SR-301 exit and reenter onto U.S. 20 west to the SR-511 exit. The exit ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 25.

