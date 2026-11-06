Morning Digest: UH patients say MyChart still down after cybersecurity incident

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, November 6th, and here is what you need to know.

UH patients say MyChart still down after cybersecurity incident

Two weeks after a cybersecurity incident hit University Hospitals' network, some patients say they are still struggling to access basic online services.

Patients say MyChart remains offline for many functions. They say they cannot view visit notes, renew prescriptions online, or message their doctors. Some also report long waits when calling for help. University Hospitals says its hospitals, emergency departments, and doctors' offices remain open and fully operational. The health system says most appointments and procedures are continuing. Patients are also being warned to watch for scams as restoration work continues. Your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden is following through on all these issues.

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen North Royalton firefighter

Funeral arrangements for the North Royalton firefighter who died this week are set. 36-year-old Ryan Milligan died while fighting a house fire in Broadview Heights. Visitation for community members on Sunday at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

University School to face Salem after appeals court ruling

University School will face Salem in the high school football playoffs tonight after an Ohio appeals court reinstated Glenville High School's removal from the postseason. The court granted the OHSAA's request to pause a lower court order that had temporarily put Glenville back into the playoffs. In a statment, CMSD says while it is disappointed for Glenville students, it repsects the court's authority.

Major I-90 closures coming to downtown Cleveland

Major closures are coming to Interstate 90 in downtown Cleveland, and those closures are set to start in one week. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to tell you what you need to know before you hit the road.

Rock Hall unveils new exhibit honoring 2026 inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is busy with a new expansion project, but starting Monday, you can still check out a new exhibit for the 2026 inductees. The Rock Hall is preparing to welcome visitors inside to see the brand new exhibit honoring 2026 inductees like Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Luther Vandross, and more. The Rock Hall induction ceremony will be on Nov.14 in Los Angeles.

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Your forecast

The wind, the rain and the chill is on it's way. It'll be pushing in this morning and lingering into the weekend. We may not see 50s again until Sunday. Grab the jackets and get out the door a bit early today.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The I-271 southbound express lanes between I-90 and Highland Road will be closed this weekend. ODOT says the closure will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and reopen Sunday at 5 p.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.