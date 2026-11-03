Morning Digest: What you need to know for Election Day?

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, November 3rd, and here is what you need to know.

What you need to know for Election Day?

Election Day is here in Ohio, and voters are heading to the polls as key races for governor and the U.S. Senate come down to the wire. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Election officials expect some of the longest lines during the morning, lunch hour and after work. Officials also urge voters to review their ballot before arriving. Voters should also bring an acceptable, unexpired photo ID. Officials remind people to double-check their polling location before heading out, especially in Cleveland where some locations have changed.

Smithville voters decide whether to keep school zone speed cameras

Village of Smithville voters will decide today whether to keep or repeal the community's school zone speed cameras. The cameras were installed in fall 2025 near three Smithville schools. Village leaders say the cameras have helped reduce crashes. However, some residents and business owners argue the cameras have hurt local business and created confusion for drivers. One business owner says fear of a ticket is keeping customers away. Voters are deciding the issue today. Meanwhile, a state House bill would require voter approval before cities or villages could install traffic cameras in the future.

Elyria City Schools seeks new levy to generate more than $11.5 million a year

Elyria City Schools is asking voters to approve a new levy that would generate a little more than $11.5 million a year. If it passes, the money will be used for operating expenses, paying for things like staff, electricity and anything needed daily for student education. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Superintendent Ann Schloss, who said the last time the district passed a new operating levy was 16 years ago. She said it shows the district has stretched its dollars and has been fiscally responsible. Schloss said that without new money, another $8 million in cuts would have to be made, on top of the $9 million that was recently chopped from the budget.

Northfield Center Township voters to decide on road levy generating $485,000 a year

Voters in Northfield Center Township will also be deciding on a property tax levy today that would fund road work. The proposed 2-mill levy would cost an estimated $70 for every $100,000 of property value every year. It is an additional property tax and would remain in effect for five years. If passed, the first payments would be due next year. The county fiscal officer estimates the levy would generate about $485,000 per year, which would go toward road improvements, resurfacing and repairs.

Broadview Heights house fire closes part of West Royalton Road

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Broadview Heights that started just after 8 p.m. on West Royalton Road. The fire is out, but crews remain on scene investigating. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. I am working to find out. Right now, West Royalton Road at Scottsdale Drive is blocked off to through traffic. People are being told to avoid the area to let crews work. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available.

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Your forecast

Very warm and breezy election day, no concerns from Mother Nature today... Different story tomorrow. We're tracking HEAVY rain and strong winds followed by much cooler air. November chill on its way.

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Traffic impact

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