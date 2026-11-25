Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, November 25th, and here is what you need to know.

Witness describes deadly baby shower shooting

Witnesses are sharing more details about a deadly shooting at a baby shower in Parma that left three people dead. Chad Tee was at the baby shower. In a post to social media, he said 19-year-old Davionte Pate — the father of the baby — initially fired shots at 45-year-old Jayson Townsend, the father of the soon-to-be mother. Tee said more shots started ringing out as someone fired back at Pate.

"All you heard was people screaming like, like a movie. like, you heard kids screaming, grown people screaming, and the shots was like, so loud and so clear, it was crazy," Tee said.

Pate, Townsend and 17-year-old Leasia England were all killed in the incident. A 29-year-old man, DeAngelo Townsend Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder in Pate's death.

Shaker Heights may make misusing license plate camera data a crime

Shaker Heights could soon make it a crime to misuse data from license plate cameras. City Council is weighing new legislation targeting abuse of the automated license plate recognition system, including Flock cameras. Right now, an officer who misuses that data faces sanctions up to being fired. This proposal would add criminal penalties on top of that. An officer who uses the data for the wrong reasons could face up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. A safety committee has already voted to support the measure. A public conversation on the cameras is set for mid-December.

AAA expects a record 81.5 million travelers this Thanksgiving holiday

Millions of people are hitting the roads and the skies for Thanksgiving — including right here in Northeast Ohio. AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. The group says today will be one of the busiest days on the road, and that waiting until after noon can help you avoid the heaviest traffic. Before you leave, AAA says to check your car. The group gets around 100,000 roadside assistance calls during the holidays.

"Check your tires, check your battery. Um, you know, the top calls we tend to get are dead batteries and flat tires. So that's a little bit of preventative maintenance that can go a long way, uh, especially if that battery is about 2 or 3 years old or older," AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity said.

Air travel will also be busy. Cleveland Hopkins Airport expects more than 180,000 passengers over six days — nearly 10,000 more than last year. The airport says to arrive at least two hours early for a domestic flight and to check for delays before you leave home.

More Northeast Ohio communities ration road salt after mine shutdown

More Northeast Ohio communities are warning drivers they'll have to stretch their road salt supplies this winter. The shortage comes after the shutdown of the Morton Salt mine in Fairport Harbor. Willowick says it's currently allocated about 569 tons of the 1,800 it requested. Concord Township and Wickliffe say they'll prioritize salt on hills, curves and key intersections, meaning some roads could stay covered with snow longer. Meanwhile, engineers from six Northeast Ohio counties are asking Governor Mike DeWine for state financial assistance to help address the shortage.

Cleveland Food Bank buys nearly 13,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving need

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to make sure more families have food to share this Thanksgiving. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year for food banks. Rising grocery costs are making it harder for many families to afford the basics. Thanks to donor support, the food bank bought nearly 13,000 turkeys this year. The food bank will be closed on Thanksgiving, but some partner agencies will be open. You can use the Food Finder on the food bank's website to find resources based on your ZIP code.

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