Morning Digest: Worker fires shots at ATM thieves in Stow

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, November 10, and here is what you need to know.

Worker fires shot at ATM thieves

A frightening moment for two overnight workers at a Circle K in Stow. Police say four people used stolen minivans to ram into the store in an attempt to steal an ATM. One worker fired seven shots, sending the suspects running. Now, he's speaking out for the first time about that night. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live to share more details.

Lakewood weighs speed cameras in school zones to protect students

Lakewood City Council is considering a new tool to slow drivers down near schools. The proposal would allow speed cameras in school zones across the city. Council President Sarah Kepple says city data shows excessive speeding near several schools along Clifton Boulevard. A second measure would create a fund using ticket revenue for school safety improvements. Kepple says the cameras could help when officers cannot be everywhere at once.

"This is just another tool that we're hoping to offer them to help when they can't be there and to remind folks, hey, uh, you know, we've got kids here, let's slow down," Kepple said.

The proposal is already drawing mixed reaction from residents. Some support the cameras as a safety measure, while others say they would rather see enforcement done by police officers. Council hopes to move the legislation forward in the coming weeks.

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Many people came together in North Royalton to honor the life of a firefighter killed in the line of duty last week. 36-year-old Ryan Milligan was killed while fighting a house fire in Broadview Heights. His funeral was held Monday, featuring a procession of his friends, colleagues and fire departments from across Northeast Ohio.

Riverfront Amphitheater breaks ground

Today marks the start of a new stage coming to Cleveland's riverfront. Bedrock and Rock Entertainment Group are breaking ground on the new Cleveland Riverfront Amphitheater. The new venue will seat 6,200 people. The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Closing arguments expected in trial over Columbus boy's death

Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of a Columbus woman accused of killing 5-year-old Darnell Taylor. Jurors heard testimony that prosecutors say shows Pammy Maye killed the boy after he took snacks into bed. Maye is charged with aggravated murder and other crimes. She was arrested in northeast Ohio in 2024. Jurors also saw police body camera video recorded after her arrest.

"I suffocated him, then 10 minutes later, he was not alive," Maye said.

Maye's attorneys argue she did not understand her actions because of a history of mental illness. An expert witness testified for the defense late yesterday.

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