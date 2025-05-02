MORNING DIGEST: Yet again, more storms heading our way as we wrap up the work week

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday and here is what you need to know.

Tree crashes onto home in Cleveland

On West 173rd Street, a home with luckily no one inside at the time was the target of a large tree. Doorbell footage shows the tree lifting from its front yard roots and toppling over on to the home. Not only did the home take a hit, but also a neighbor's vehicle.

Brunswick's Market 42 opens today

The wait is finally OVER. After years of planning, construction and total re-development.

Market 42 in Brunswick is set to open today. From hibachi, to crepes, to sandwiches, to Lakewood's own McGinty's bar, to fresh roasted coffee, it's *ALL LOCAL*, ALL small business owners, all under one roof.

Rittman residents fed up with potholes

Warmer weather means you could be in for a smoother ride soon.

That couldn't come soon enough for one city in Wayne County.

Locals in Rittman have been dealing with troublesome potholes for a while.

A few of them reached out to our Caitlin Hunt for help.

What to buy in March

As we approach memorial day later this month, shoppers can look forward to some of the biggest sales of the year. But don't overlook another big holiday in may: Mother's day, which also brings lots of great sales as well. You can find deals on jewelry, beauty and tech for mom.

The National Report

Your forecast

Plan your Friday around a few more thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong with damage possible. The threat of severe weather drops this weekend, but it'll take a couple of days to dry out.

Traffic impacts

Viewers in Rittman have reached out to News 5 traffic reporter Caitlin Hunt about numerous potholes in the city. Community members have reached out to the city, but haven't received a response.

