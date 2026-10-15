Morning Digest: Your guide to Guardians game 3 against the Rays

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, October 15th, and here is what you need to know.

Guardians game moved up to 1 p.m. due to weather

The Cleveland Guardians are hosting the Rays in the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field today, with first pitch moved up to 1 p.m. due to expected weather tonight. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Gates at Progressive Field open at 11 a.m. Tickets are still valid for the earlier start time — there's nothing extra you need to do but show up. Here’s a full list of the festivities being held both on and off the field for game 3 of the ALCS



Gateway District: Brady Lorince

Right Field District: Block Party with DJ Nick Duvé

Ceremonial First Pitch: Donovan Mitchell

Color Guard: Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines & Space Force

National Anthem: World-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips

God Bless America: Lt. Col Scott Allen

Mid-1st inning: Stand Guard Banner

In-park DJ: DJ Kyro

BBB issues scam warning for Guardians playoff ticket buyers in Cleveland

Fans looking to buy tickets to the Cleveland Guardians' playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays today are being warned to be on alert for ticket scams. Tickets for the game are in high demand, and the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland says scammers are ready to swoop in to cash in. The BBB is urging consumers to do their homework before purchasing. Fans should be cautious of random social media posts offering tickets, where it can be difficult to confirm a seller's identity. Those posts could be peddling fake tickets. If using a reseller, check how long the website has been around. A relatively new site is a red flag. The BBB recommends buying from a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Paying with a credit card can also provide added protection. If something goes wrong, consumers can dispute the charge. Fans who spot a scam are encouraged to report it to the BBB.

Greater Cleveland RTA encourages fans to use public transit to games

The Greater Cleveland RTA is encouraging fans heading to games over the next few days to use public transit to avoid traffic. Riders can take the Rapid to Tower City Station and use the walkway to Rocket Arena, which is right next door to Progressive Field. The Health Line and downtown bus routes also serve Public Square, where fans can walk to the stadium from there. One-way passes are $2.50. All-day passes are $5. Parking is free at all RTA stations.

East 4th Street DORA delayed as The Dugout bar construction continues

A new seasonal outdoor sports bar on East 4th Street near Progressive Field is still under construction as the Guardians prepare for a playoff game today. The bar, called The Dugout, is considered the starting point for a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, on East 4th Street — a zone where people would be able to carry drinks in the open. An ice cream shop called Sweet Marie's is also under construction alongside it. Construction delays on The Dugout have led to a delay in the opening of the entire district. There is still no official date for when the East 4th Street DORA could open.

Great Lakes Brewing's Christmas Ale First Pour gets underway today in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company is hosting its annual Christmas Ale First Pour today at its Cleveland pub. Today is the only day the Christmas Ale will be available on tap. Starting tomorrow, it will be available for purchase in bottles, cans, and kegs. The Christmas Ale has been a staple of the holiday season since 1992. It is brewed with ginger, cinnamon, and honey. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the first pour will be at 11:30 a.m. Great Lakes Brewing Company is also hosting a winter clothing drive today.

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