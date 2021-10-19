New walking tours focus on health, history in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio — Starting on Tuesday, four new walking tours are being offered in and around downtown Massillon, with a focus on health and history thanks to new technology.

Walkers can use their phones to scan QR cords on the new directional signs.

Each code will bring up a brief history and photographs of the historical site or point of interest nearby like exhibits, statues, buildings, and more.

Walkers can then listen or read the narration and if they want, try a fitness challenge on the sign like push-ups or jumping jacks.

Marshall Weinberg, one of the project's coordinators said the goal is to help build community pride while educating the public.

"So it's a fun way to get some exercise, which we all need. You know, get outside, enjoy the town and as long as you're down here, we've got a couple of great ice cream stores or great restaurants, so you don't have to suffer the entire time," Weinberg said.

For more information, click here.

