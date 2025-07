A four-man rowing team is training for one of the most prestigious and grueling endurance events on the planet.

Team Seneca Navy, which has a member from Cleveland, David Ranney, is training for the World's Toughest Row, a 3,000-mile race across the Atlantic Ocean, where competitors row day and night for weeks through extreme ocean conditions, sometimes facing waves up to 20 feet high.

If you're interested in donating to help them raise funds for local charities, click here.