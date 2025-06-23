News 5 wins 19 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

News 5 Cleveland took home 19 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 56th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis, including the category of Sports Excellence.
- Sports Excellence – Camryn Justice
- Daily News Report (single shift) – L. David Colabine and Clay LePard
- Investigative (multiple reports) – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh
- Business/Consumer News – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh
- Crime/Justice News (no time limit) – Sarah Buduson
- Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News – Janelle Bass Hawthorne and Clay LePard
- Education/Schools News – L. David Colabine
- Environment/Science News – Clay LePard, Jim Duncan and Mark E. Johnson
- Health/Medical News – Jonathan Walsh
- Human Interest News (no time limit) – Camryn Justice
- Politics/Government News – Sarah Buduson
- Sports Story News – Clay LePard and Drew Scofield
- Anchor News – Rob Powers
- Reporter Daily News – Jonathan Walsh
- Reporter Investigative – Scott Noll
- Reporter Live – Mike Holden
- Reporter Sports – Camryn Justice
- Writer News – Rob Powers
- Video Essayist – L. David Colabine
The 19 regional Emmy awards were the most of any station in Cleveland.
Watch some of our award-winning reports:
King David’s Downfall
10,000 Miles on This Side of Heaven
Dark Pleas
The Rugby Team
