News 5 wins 19 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

NATAS
News 5 Cleveland took home 19 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 56th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis, including the category of Sports Excellence.

  • Sports Excellence – Camryn Justice
  • Daily News Report (single shift) – L. David Colabine and Clay LePard
  • Investigative (multiple reports) – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh
  • Business/Consumer News – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh
  • Crime/Justice News (no time limit) – Sarah Buduson
  • Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News – Janelle Bass Hawthorne and Clay LePard
  • Education/Schools News – L. David Colabine
  • Environment/Science News – Clay LePard, Jim Duncan and Mark E. Johnson
  • Health/Medical News – Jonathan Walsh
  • Human Interest News (no time limit) – Camryn Justice
  • Politics/Government News – Sarah Buduson
  • Sports Story News – Clay LePard and Drew Scofield
  • Anchor News – Rob Powers
  • Reporter Daily News – Jonathan Walsh
  • Reporter Investigative – Scott Noll
  • Reporter Live – Mike Holden
  • Reporter Sports – Camryn Justice
  • Writer News – Rob Powers
  • Video Essayist – L. David Colabine

The 19 regional Emmy awards were the most of any station in Cleveland.

Watch some of our award-winning reports:

King David’s Downfall

10,000 Miles on This Side of Heaven

Dark Pleas

The Rugby Team

