News 5 wins 19 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

News 5 Cleveland took home 19 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 56th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis, including the category of Sports Excellence.

Sports Excellence – Camryn Justice

Daily News Report (single shift) – L. David Colabine and Clay LePard

Investigative (multiple reports) – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh

Business/Consumer News – Rob Klein and Jonathan Walsh

Crime/Justice News (no time limit) – Sarah Buduson

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News – Janelle Bass Hawthorne and Clay LePard

Education/Schools News – L. David Colabine

Environment/Science News – Clay LePard, Jim Duncan and Mark E. Johnson

Health/Medical News – Jonathan Walsh

Human Interest News (no time limit) – Camryn Justice

Politics/Government News – Sarah Buduson

Sports Story News – Clay LePard and Drew Scofield

Anchor News – Rob Powers

Reporter Daily News – Jonathan Walsh

Reporter Investigative – Scott Noll

Reporter Live – Mike Holden

Reporter Sports – Camryn Justice

Writer News – Rob Powers

Video Essayist – L. David Colabine

The 19 regional Emmy awards were the most of any station in Cleveland.

Watch some of our award-winning reports:

