General Hospital won't air Monday due to eclipse

Jason Morgan has returned to Port Charles, and if you're a fan of General Hospital, that probably means your eyes have been glued to the screen, wondering how this latest storyline will play out.

But with Monday's eclipse and Northeast Ohio being in totality during the time of the show, you were probably questioning if the show will air.

During the time General Hospital airs, News 5 and ABC will be broadcasting local and national special coverage of the eclipse.

But don't worry, you won't be missing anything.

No new General Hospital will air on Monday. Have no fear, though; the show will return with new episodes on Tuesday.

RELATED: News 5 Cleveland is your official television station of the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Need some tips on how to prepare for the eclipse? NASA has some for you in the video player below: