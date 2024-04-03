News 5 Cleveland is your official television station of the 2024 Solar Eclipse

CLEVELAND — News 5 is proud to announce that it is the official television station of the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

As the first TV station in the State of Ohio, no local broadcaster has more years of experience covering the sun than News 5.

Since 1947, thousands of hours of our newscasts have been dedicated to explaining what the sun is doing and what it is expected to do – longer than any other local station.

Sunrises, sunsets, sunny days, cloudy days, heat waves, you name it – there isn’t a situation involving the sun that our weather team hasn’t covered.

Now, we’re bringing those 76 years of expertise to this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

On April 8, from 2-4 p.m., across News 5's digital platforms such as our website, app, YouTube and Facebook, you can watch team coverage of the eclipse.

From 3-4 p.m., you can watch our coverage on News 5 in lieu of our regularly scheduled programming.

Our two hours of coverage begins in other, less important cities outside the region as the eclipse passes through the Midwest and Ohio on its way to the Cleveland area.

Join our team of highly trained and well-credentialed solar experts (AKA meteorologists) as they provide expert insight alongside the rest of our news team for this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

Throughout our coverage, we will have one camera trained (safely) at the sun to fully capture what I am hoping our promotions team will dub The Total Eclipse of the Heartland (I am being told they will not be calling it that.)

As the eclipse nears, we’ll check in live with our crews at eclipse-viewing events across the area from Avon Lake, to Downtown, to Eastlake, to Medina and other locations where people will gather to experience a shared moment of natural awe and wonder while wearing funny glasses.

We’ll talk to viewers, provide advice for getting the most out of your eclipse-viewing experience, have some actual traffic news for a darn change and report on any societal breakdowns that might occur as a result of a potential eclipsepocalypse .

Let's not be Kentucky, you guys.

Our crew in Avon Lake will be uniquely situated in one of the locations closest to the center of the path of totality, meaning we’ll be bringing you one of the longest-duration total eclipses that can be seen in Northeast Ohio.

Provided, of course, the weather complies.

Thankfully, there is a local television station you can trust with years of experience tracking the sun.

Stay tuned to News 5 for all things solar eclipse.

