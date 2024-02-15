Northeast Ohio communities issue warnings about traffic, delays during total solar eclipse

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Northeast Ohio communities are issuing a warning about the crowds expected during a total solar eclipse this spring. Many places in the path of totality on April 8 are bracing for a drastic influx of visitors, which could tie up traffic and clog lines of communication.

It wasn’t something Erin Barnes anticipated when she extended a 2017 girls’ weekend in Nashville to watch that total solar eclipse.

“I will say, we were 20 years old at the time, we planned poorly. Let’s just get that out of the way,” she laughed. “We thought the solar eclipse would be like the cherry on top of it. And in some ways it was because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The group enjoyed experiencing the total solar eclipse. But what they didn’t enjoy was the traffic backed up for miles when they left to return home.

“You feel like you’re trapped in this Honda Civic for an unknown amount of time at that point because we had no idea how long it would actually take us to get home,” Barnes recalled.

The Hartville native said what should have been a seven-hour trip back to Stark County took about 17 hours.

“It’s still a sore subject for our group,” Barnes said. “I think everyone in the group would say it made us want to plan better the next time.”

Planning is what many Northeast Ohio communities have been doing for months or even several years.

“It’s always - plan for the worst, hope for the best, right?” said Dave Freeman, the director of Lorain County’s Emergency Management Agency.

He explained he’s been coordinating the county’s law enforcement, EMS, health department and infrastructure professionals to anticipate potential scenarios during the eclipse.

They agree crowds will likely be the biggest challenge.

“A lot of our surface roads, even the major ones, might be four lanes in a specific area, but then they bottleneck down to two. Depending on what traffic patterns people choose to take, it could cause some traffic delays,” Freeman said.

Lorain County and other communities have issued warnings about the influx of people in and around the path of totality.

“It’s such a once in a lifetime event. We want people to enjoy it, but we want people to enjoy it safely,” said Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

She shared similar concerns about traffic tie-ups and is encouraging locals to limit their own travel if possible.

“If you can walk there, take a bus there so you don’t have to drive - or you can view it from your yard. But you have to have the appropriate eye wear,” Skoda said, adding eclipse watchers should verify their eyewear meets international safety standards.

Freeman agrees that visitors and residents alike should plan ahead.

“If you live in the area of the path of totality, which most of the people in Lorain County do obviously, stay home and watch the eclipse. Or if you want to go to an event, go to a local event,” he said. “If you’re the type of person who goes out to dinner everyday - maybe that weekend, plan something different, make meals at home.”

Having experienced eclipse traffic for herself, Barnes echoed the sentiment. She also encourages anyone traveling for the eclipse to extend their trip if possible, pack extra supplies and approach the experience with a positive attitude.

“This is in no way me saying that people should not experience the solar eclipse,” she said. “I’m just saying if you’re going to do it and you’re planning on traveling for it, you should plan accordingly.”

You can find a growing list of events and activities happening in Northeast Ohio during the total solar eclipse by clicking here.