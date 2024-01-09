Total Solar Eclipse 2024 — events and watch parties in Northeast Ohio

The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, with Northeast Ohio directly in the path of totality. There are a number of events and viewing parties for this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, and with tens of thousands of people expected to travel to the area to view the eclipse, you’ll want to set your plans early.

Here’s a list of eclipse-related events happening across Northeast Ohio that will be updated as we learn about more. If you’re hosting an eclipse event or watch party and would like to be included on this list, email ian.cross@wews.com.

Cuyahoga County

Total Eclipse Fest 2024 – April 6-8, 2024

Great Lakes Science is teaming up with NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Cleveland Orchestra for a “three-day celestial celebration” at North Coast Harbor in downtown Cleveland.

The family-friendly event will feature hands-on science activities, a free concert with the Cleveland Orchestra on Sunday, NASA experts on site, eclipse viewing glasses, and more.

The science center is estimating crowds of up to 30,000 on the day of the eclipse.

Total on the Oval

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the University Circle community are hosting an eclipse-watching party at Wade Oval starting at 11 a.m. on April 8.

The free event will feature live music, hands-on activities and more.

Total Eclipse of the Park

Crocker Park in Westlake is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., featuring eclipse glasses, live music, exclusive sales and more.

Lorain County

2024 Avon Lake Total Eclipse Watch Party

The City of Avon Lake is hosting a ticketed watch party at Avon Lake High School Memorial Stadium on April 8, with gates opening at 11 a.m. One pair of eclipse glasses will be provided for each paid admission, and there will be two bands, an eclipse expert, a livestream of the eclipse as it crosses the country and more.

Early bird wristbands are $15, and the admission price will go up to $25 after the early bird offer ends. Children under 2 are free.

Lights Out in the Land at Crushers Stadium

The Lake Erie Crushers and Fusion. Marketing Group is hosting a ticketed eclipse-watching party with live music, vendors, and kids activities. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Early bird tickets are $15.

Stark County

Total Eclipse of the Sun at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton

The MAPS Air Museum in North Canton is offering guaranteed parking spots with an unobstructed view for $40 per car, which includes two pairs of eclipse viewing glasses and access to the parking lot and museum for tours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will also be available for purchase.

Huron County

Total Solar Eclipse Party at Vermilion Valley Vineyards

The winery and vineyard in Wakeman is hosting an eclipse party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring live music, food from Mellow Yellow Pizzeria, and more.

Sandusky/Erie/Ottawa

Gotta Getaway RV Park 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Bellevue

The RV park in Bellevue will be open beginning Thursday, April 4, through Wednesday, April 10, for the solar eclipse. Sites are limited, and organizers recommend booking early.

Eclipse over Ottawa County 2024

The Oak Harbor Development Group is organizing a full weekend of camping and events around the 2024 solar eclipse in Ottawa County.

Total Eclipse of Sandusky Festival

The City of Sandusky is planning a festival that will include musical entertainment, headlining acts, a specialty vendor market, and more.

Kellys Island Solar Eclipse Party

Kellys Island is directly in the path of totality and will be one of the best places to experience the total eclipse.

Total Eclipse of the Point at Cedar Point

Cedar Point is also directly in the path of totality, and the roller coaster park will be open with select rides on The Boardwalk and food and drink options at the Grand Pavilion Restaurant and Bar.

Watch from the Water – Jet Express Eclipse Excursion

Jet Express will be taking several vessels out onto Lake Erie to watch the 2024 solar eclipse. “Skip the crowds on the shore and reserve a seat and watch, film, or photograph this event from the comfort of the fastest ferry fleet on the Great Lakes!”

