Ariel Broadway Hotel hosting rooftop eclipse party, planning to open new restaurant, bar

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ariel Broadway Hotel opened in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. The nearly century-old building underwent a major renovation after sitting empty for over a decade.

Owners and staff see the upcoming celestial event as an opportunity to showcase Lorain and its historic space to out-of-state visitors.

The hotel's 56 rooms have been claimed for months.

“We filled up fast,” said Laurie Cadwallader, the hotel's manager. “These are people that are coming from Arizona and Texas and all these other places that aren't going to get that totality and they're really excited.”

Cadwallader said the first eclipse reservation called in over a year ago caught her off guard.

“I had no idea it was even coming,” Cadwallader said.

Ever since, it’s been full steam ahead with staff planning so hotel guests and the public can experience the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event in style. The hotel is selling tickets to a rooftop party planned for April 8.

“(We have) just beautiful views of the lighthouse, the lake and the Black River,” said Radhika Reddy, managing member and co-owner of Ariel Broadway Hotel. “We're going to have DJ and music, some vendors selling goods and all our retail shops selling.”

Reddy said there are about 300 tickets for the party. Hotel guests get priority. If the weather isn't the best, the fourth-floor ballroom will be the party headquarters.

And while the calendar inches closer to the eclipse, Reddy shared that the hotel is launching its own restaurant and bar in the basement.

“This is just an empty space right now, but we’re planning to convert the space in the next month,” Reddy said.

It will be called Broadway Grill and Games. Reddy said it is scheduled to be open by April 8 but warned things could change.

“We want a really safe, family-friendly environment,” Reddy said.

The restaurant and bar will feature arcade-style games, which, Reddy said, can draw in hotel guests and locals.

Reddy is proud of the building’s past. Many remember it as the Broadway Building, comprised of commercial businesses, later as the Spitzer Hotel and now as the Ariel Broadway Hotel. She said being able to see the space reimagined is rewarding.

“It's very rewarding (and) very transformative,” Reddy said. “Since we announced the construction, we understand 19 new businesses opened on Broadway. Seeing our work make a difference…in helping transform low-income communities, that's very rewarding."

The Lorain County Visitors Bureau said the county is predicting 500,000 to 900,000 visitors for the eclipse.

This video was created to help answer many questions about the event and its impact on the area:

The visitor's bureau said next week, Lorain County residents will be receiving a 4-page informative mailer/newsletter titled "Total Solar Eclipse Special Edition – Where, When, & What to Expect," detailing various topics. Additional copies will be placed at businesses, hotels and restaurants in Lorain County.