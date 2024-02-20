Holden Arboretum to host eclipse event on April 8

The Holden Arboretum announced Tuesday that it will hold an event called Total Eclipse of the Arboretum on April 8.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advanced tickets are required. Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Your purchase includes glasses to view the eclipse, parking and admission to the arboretum.

DJ Kris Koch will provide additional entertainment. Food trucks will also be available, as well as other activities to enjoy.

For planning purposes: Sperry Road will be closed to non-ticket holders the entire day of April 8. Plan for slow traffic in the area.

