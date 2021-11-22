Adele Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Former Teacher During Concert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Adele has a lot to be happy about these days. The 33-year-old award-winning singer’s new single “Easy on Me” recently broke the record as Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day. She had a televised concert special and exclusive interview with Oprah that won rave reviews. And, Adele announced her first concert dates in 5 years to perform cuts from her new album, “30.”

As if all of that wasn’t enough to lift her mood, Adele recently experienced an unexpected reunion onstage with someone special from her past: a beloved teacher. The moment was captured as part of a televised special on ITV called “An Audience with Adele.”

During the televised performance from the London Palladium, Adele stopped to take questions from the audience, including one from actress Dame Emma Thompson. The “Love Actually” star asked Adele if there was anyone from her childhood who “supported and inspired her.”

Adele didn’t hesitate to open up about Miss McDonald, a teacher she had while attending Chestnut Grove School in Balham, England, during her middle school years.

“She left when I was in year 8,” she shared with the audience. “Yeah, it was just one year, but she was like, she got me really obsessed into literature.”

Not only did this special teacher help Adele connect with words in a way that would inspire her to write incredible lyrics years later, but the woman’s talent in other areas wowed her, including her interest in street dance, her sense of style and the way she engaged her students beyond the classroom.

“She was so bloody cool,” Adele continued. “So engaging. She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us.”

Thompson also asked the superstar if she ever stayed in touch with her former teacher. Shortly after Adele said she hadn’t, the audience started to murmur and cheer.

“Is she here? Is Miss McDonald here?” Adele called out from the stage, trying to look into the audience.

In fact, Miss McDonald made her way to the stage to surprise her former student, who was overcome with emotion at the reunion.

As McDonald took the stage, she hugged Adele and said “Oh my God, I’m so proud of you!”

“I didn’t know you were coming!” Adele exclaimed with joy as she embraced her former teacher, beginning a quick catch-up.

“You really did change my life,” she said.

The entire, beautiful reunion was shared on Twitter by ITV. Make sure you have some tissues nearby because the happy tears are sure to flow. (At the end of the clip, Adele passed the mic to Alan Carr for a hilarious few minutes to touch up her makeup after those happy tears.)

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* @Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

The reunion continued for a few lovely moments on stage as the pair caught up about what McDonald has been doing over the years, and Adele sharing how she still has all her books from class. The singer asked her former teacher for her phone number before she left the stage so they wouldn’t have to wait so long to reconnect in the future.

Thanks to all of the teachers who make a difference in their students’ lives! You have no idea the impact you have and how it affects your students’ future.

