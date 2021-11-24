Best Christmas And Holiday Gifts For 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Putting together a shopping list as the holidays approach can be seriously daunting. From the relatives that are impossible to buy for to the kids who already seem to have everything, good gift ideas are always helpful to have in numbers.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some can’t-miss suggestions to help you round out — and cross off — that list this season. From practical, safe ideas to fun and totally unique ones, here are our picks for the best Christmas gifts for 2021, all of which are highly rated by shoppers and our own review process.

Best Christmas And Holiday Gifts This Year

Price: $21.20

Chances are high that you’ve got a coffee addict on your shopping list and if they are really serious about their java, this will be a thoughtful addition to their kitchen. This 34-ounce French press coffee maker comes with a brewing guide (although it’s simple to use) and every component is safe to go in the dishwasher. Roughly 25,000 Amazon buyers have given it stellar grades and the person you gift it to will think you spent way more than you did.

Price: $39.99

If you know somebody who is tired of paying for TV service every month (who isn’t?), consider getting them a good antenna. This indoor antenna from Mohu looks attractive and will pull in free, over-the-air TV signals from broadcasters within a 40-mile radius. Installation of these is a cinch but use this guide to get the best results from any indoor antenna like this one. These antennas pay for themselves in about a month. DEAL ALERT: Through Nov. 30th, 2021, take $10 off when you spend $39.99 or $15 off when you spend $69.99, plus free shipping on orders over $49.99.

Price: $269.99

If you know somebody who always needs a good back rub, this heated massage chair will make their Christmas — and save the hands of someone else. It’s got three recliner settings, three vibration levels and eight rollers at the neck and back. The built-in pouch and USB port are just extra cherries, as is the fact that it can be easily folded up and slid into a closet when not in use.

Price: $11.87

Bath bombs are one of those crowd-pleasing gifts that make an excellent stocking stuffer — but this kit turns them into a bigger deal. This set of six bath bombs includes scents from pure essential oils like lavender, mint and rose. The scents packed into these fizzy orbs are crowd-pleasers and will help someone unwind after a hectic day.

Price: $25.00

A good bookmark is an underrated gift that will be cherished and used over and over by an avid reader. This one is whimsical and well-crafted — but the best part may be what happens when you buy one. Rookwood Pottery has partnered with the Scripps Howard Foundation, designing this special bookmark to support putting books into the hands of children in need across the country. With each and every bookmark purchased, a book is given to a child in need.

Price: $49.99

Dads, uncles and other older men on your list can be difficult to shop for but this kit will give them an activity they’ve likely never even thought to try. The 26-piece set lets a total novice make their own hot sauces. Along with ingredients like real peppers (including a legendary ghost pepper), the box includes a recipe book, bottles and labels, along with other essentials. A hot sauce kit will definitely be one of the more unique gifts they get this year.

Price: $159.00

Here’s how this digital photo frame works: It comes with an email address, you email photos to that address, and voila, they appear in the frame. There’s a reason the Skylight Digital Frame is our No. 1 pick for best digital photo frame, and why it’s received more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon. This is a great gift for grandparents or anyone who’d appreciate a simple way to display the thousands of photos that tend to get buried in our phones!

Price: $30.00

If top marks from buyers are your ultimate litmus test for a good gift idea, this woodsy candle from Thymes is a must. More than 2,000 shoppers have graded it at Amazon and the average score is just about flawless, with raves singling out its truly forest-like scent and long-lasting burn. Candles are another one of those gifts that you can’t really lose with and especially one that comes this highly recommended.

Price: $29.99

Anyone who is into baking their own bread will appreciate this handy addition to the kitchen. This bamboo bread slicer lets the user cut loaves, bagels, English muffins and other breads in perfect increments, while keeping crumbs off the counter. It also comes with a stainless steel knife and folds up for easy storage.

Price: $119.99

Massage guns have become hot gift items over the past few years but they can be crazy expensive at the highest end. This 20-speed massage gun has all the features you’d expect — including a quiet motor — at a fraction of the cost, earning it more than 12,000 reviews from Amazon buyers, nearly all of which are glowing. It comes with 10 different heads and a carrying case to boot.

Price: $37.99

Again, reviews are all-important when it comes to something like skincare products and they are glowing for this hyaluronic face serum. A couple of drops per day is all that’s recommended, so this 8-ounce bottle should more than pay for itself. There’s no scent to the formula, making it ideal for people who are bothered by the perfume-laden smells that often come from skincare products.

Price: $79.99

If you want to truly pamper somebody on your shopping list this year, wrap up this decadent foot spa. In addition to massaging their feet with six rollers, it soaks them in heated water. The settings and water temperature are controlled on an LCD display, adding another attractive feature.

Price: $12.50

Aromatherapy is all the rage these days and this hand lotion from Rituals promises relaxation with every sniff. The fragrance of this top-rated balm includes notes of jujube and sacred lotus plants, both of which can be found in China. The brand also offers body lotion, a candle and shower products in the scent in case the person you buy this for falls in love.

Price: $9.95-$17.95

Look, socks get a bum rap as a Christmas gift idea but the truth is that everyone needs them and nobody wants to buy them. These men’s compression socks come in 16 unique colors, including ones that will be apt at the gym and ones meant for pairing with business wear. The ratings from hundreds of buyers are phenomenal, with praise being heaped on their versatility and quality.

Price: $47.99

The advanced artist on your shopping list will flip for this acrylic paint set from Arteza. It boasts a whopping 60 colors and includes a storage box, all at a great value that they never have to know about. Five of the colors are metallics, allowing for some really cool experiments on the canvas.

Price: $13.99

If you’ve got a budding painter to shop for, this watercolor paint set is an ideal pick to slide under the tree. Not only does it include 36 colors in a carrying case, it’s also got a nifty water brush pen thrown in. If you’re buying these for a child who is just getting into art, you’ll be glad to know watercolors are easy to clean off of unintended canvases.

Price: $34.99

A pair of attractive margarita glasses come with this buy and they’re honestly a good gift idea for anyone you know who likes a good drink on taco night. Each 12-ounce margarita glass included here is stemless and double-walled, which is especially handy for those who take them frozen. The average rating from buyers is nigh on perfect.

Price: $39.99

A kettle of loose-leaf tea adds some serious sophistication to a chilly day and this set has everything someone would need to get sipping. The 1-quart tea kettle included is made of clear glass and has a built-in infuser, which makes the whole process even easier. But the set also packs in four modern-looking glass tea cups and a sampling of popular leaves for even more value.

Price: $14.29

You’ll probably find a classic rolling pin in virtually every kitchen you walk into but this ingenious improvement could replace them all. Anyone who has ever followed a baking recipe and wondered if they were rolling the dough too thick — or thin — won’t have to sweat it again with this one because it’s adjustable to various measurements. The included discs allow the baker to choose precisely how thick they need their dough and roll without breaking out a ruler.

Price: $18.94

The holiday season is the perfect time to gift someone a good moisturizer because pretty much everyone is battling dry skin come the winter months. This shea cocoa body butter has a citrus scent that’s light and pleasant, according to some of the many top reviews it’s earned from shoppers. The maker also says it works great as a foot cream for anyone who deals with callouses.

Price: $29.95

Finding the right coffee to buy as a gift can be a tough call but if you trust more than 1,500 reviewers at Amazon, you’ll win with this roast from Lifeboost. This USDA-certified organic coffee has low acidity, making it a pleasant sip for anyone who is worried about stomach or dental health. You can get it from light to dark, half caff and decaf, and can even set up Amazon shipments on a subscription basis at a lower cost per order.

Price: $25.98

If you know someone who likes to experiment with different haircare brands and enjoys an exotic scent, try this pair of sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. Natural ingredients include soapberry and argan oil but the star of the show is real peppermint, which feels great on a dry scalp. The manufacturer claims it’s meant for kids, men and women.

Price: $39.97

Are there such things as sexy salt and pepper grinders? If so, these would be them. These sustainable wooden grinders will likely be centerpieces of the family dining room for years to come and the person you get them for will be stunned at how essential they become. The set comes with a wooden spoon and, as a little bonus, the manufacturer says it plants a tree for every purchase.

Price: $39.99

If you have a crafter on your shopping list, an epoxy resin kit would likely be a major gifting win. This top-rated set cures in 24 hours and comes to a finish that resists scratches, water and heat up to more than 200 degrees. It’s perfect for people who like to make jewelry or home decor at any skill level.

Price: $12.99

Every artist needs a good drawing pad and that’s what the person on your list will get with this one. The 100 sheets included in this sketch book are perforated, making it easy for the artist to rip them out and share with a subject or display somewhere. The pages are 5 1/2 by 8 1/2 inches, making it easy to fit inside a bag.

Price: $14.99

This is one of those products that has developed a cult following from online buyers, based on its remarkable grades. More than 61,000 Amazon reviews indicate an overwhelming sense of dependability and satisfaction, making this pro-level milk frother an excellent gift idea for a home barista. It runs on two AA batteries and comes in an array of colors ranging from stolid to flamboyant.

Adobe Stock

Hopefully, our list of best holiday gifts has helped you get a jump-start on your shopping this season. Which ones are your favorites?

This article originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money.

Additional reporting by Marie Rossiter.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.