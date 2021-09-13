Britney Spears Just Got Engaged

Things seem to be looking up for Britney Spears. In August, the pop icon’s father agreed to step down as conservator of her estate after 13 years, following a lengthy and highly publicized legal battle. Now, the singer has announced her engagement to her longtime romantic partner, Sam Asghari.

Spears posted a clip on Instagram revealing her ring. Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news with People.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen told People, adding that he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

The ring was designed by Forever Diamonds N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, who has named the 4-carat “floating” solitaire after the celeb. They shared a video of the brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting on Facebook.

“Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to congratulate @britneyspears and @samasghari on the beginning of their Forever,” Forever Diamonds NY wrote in the post. “The thought and detail Sam put into this ring made the design process so special for Roman and our team. In honor of the Lioness herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting The Britney. Sam and Britney, we wish you a lifetime of happiness together and are honored to welcome you to the Forever Diamonds Family.”

According to the Associated Press, the band is engraved inside with “Lioness” because that’s Asghari’s nickname for Spears. Spears, 39, first met the now-27-year-old actor and fitness trainer in 2016 when he starred in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Soon after, the two began a relationship.

“We talked at the music video,” Asghari told ET in a 2019 interview. “We talked about what do you like to eat, sushi… Then text messages and next thing you know, just like a normal couple.”

Legally speaking, Spears can get married. However, as with any major life decision, her conservatorship must approve it. Spears was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. Later that year, she married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15, and divorced in 2007. This will be Asghari’s first marriage.

Congrats to the happy couple!

