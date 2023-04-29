Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer's brother died just before Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, a spokesperson for the coach confirmed to The Athletic.

Sources with the team say the coach's brother died in a car accident.

Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children, though it is not yet clear which of his three brothers died, according to The Athletic.

The coach did not disclose the death during the series, but Los Angeles Lakers Coach Darvin Ham mentioned it during a press conference.

"Coach Bud is going through a lot on a personal level. He just lost a brother," Ham said. "He and I have been texting. I love those guys. They’re a part of my basketball family, on a personal level. Those guys are great to me."

On top of dealing with a tough personal loss, Budenholzer has been under fire after a shocking upset that eliminated Milwaukee from the playoffs. The Bucks lost to the Heat 128-126 in overtime in Game 5, marking only the sixth time that a No. 1 seed was defeated by a No. 8 seed since the playoffs went to a 16-team format in 1984, according to ESPN.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com