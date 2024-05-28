Want a high-paying remote job? This research says good luck finding it

It’s getting harder to find high-paying jobs that are remote or hybrid roles, according to the career site Ladder which is geared toward professionals looking for six-figure salaries.

A year ago, about 10% of career opportunities that paid $250,000 annually were remote and 6% were listed as hybrid. Now, only 4% of those high-paying jobs are remote and fewer than 1% of them are hybrid, according to Ladder’s research.

Ultimately, it seems if you want higher pay it will require higher commitment, Ladder said.

“Given the inflationary pressures on wages, this information impacts more people than you might think,” said John Mullinix, Ladders director of growth marketing, on the company’s website.

The buying power of a $100,000 job in 1994 is equivalent to a $212,000 job in today’s market, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculator, which means more Americans are searching for higher-paying careers.

“It’s clear $100,000 is no longer the gold standard salary,” Mullinix said.

Companies were forced to make many of their roles remote or hybrid in 2020 to adhere to safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those roles stayed remote long after the pandemic ended, with some companies finding it saved money on office leases and provided a better work-life balance for employees.

Ladder had even previously reported that "remote work is here to stay" in 2021.

Some studies showed more remote jobs could be beneficial to the environment by decreasing the number of cars on the road producing carbon emissions — but the same study said it would force public transit systems to lose out on revenue.

Even with more people opting for remote or hybrid roles today, it’s an ongoing tug-of-war over whether working from home sparks productivity or inhibits it for employees at every level.