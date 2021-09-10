Cat Locked Out Of Bathroom Seeks Revenge On His Owner In Hilarious Video

That old saying, “Laughter is the best medicine,” definitely has its roots in truth.

The Mayo Clinic says that laughing boosts your mood, improves your immune system, relieves pain and dissipates tension. Today, many of us go online to find content that tickles our funny bone, whether it be memes, silly clips or satirical news. While social media can be a double-edged sword, negatively impacting mental health, there’s one major reason it’s so hard to dislodge platforms like Facebook and Instagram from our lives: cat videos. Turns out, cat videos don’t even have to show an entire cat to be hilarious!

Back in March, a TikToker named Maddie (@m_clayclay) went viral with a video that didn’t even show her black-and-white cat in full. Instead, users saw only a leg. She added a text overlay on the video with the words, “Theo gets really upset if I don’t bring him in the bathroom with me.”

This is a cat who has ascended to a higher level of petty with his form of revenge. Check it out:

The clip, which is just a few seconds long, has more than 2.8 million views, and more than 365,000 likes. And the comments are amusing, too.

One viewer posted, “He said, ‘I’m moving out,'” while @lizchase46 said, “No rug for you! My house, my rules!”

And Maria Elisa Busi said, “You didn’t take him with you … So he take the bathroom instead.”

Others commiserated with the original poster, noting that their cats do the same thing.

Theo is definitely quite the personality. Here’s another video Maddie posted showing him up to other antics. He’s a cutie, all right.

Cat videos go viral on a pretty regular basis — and it’s easy to see why. Here’s one that got big in July with 16.5 million views, thanks to the great expressiveness of the cat’s face at the end. It’s from Malen (@malen.xy):

And here’s another one that comes from Reddit, which also features a cute kid along with a very patient kitty cat. User u/unnaturalorder posted it on the subreddit r/WatchPeopleDieInside where it has received 2.5 million views since it was uploaded about two weeks ago.

“Cat has made peace with his fate,” the caption reads, as a toddler treats the furry pet as her own personal toy. What a patient little kitty!

Here at Simplemost, we all love cat videos and will definitely go out of our way to seek out the most hilarious ones. Are you the same?

