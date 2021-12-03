Catherine O’Hara’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Reenactment Is Spot-On

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The harried mom in the first two “Home Alone” movies really could have used a reminder app. First she accidentally forgets her kid at home in a scramble to the airport for a family vacation, then she loses track of him — again — a couple of years later.

Catherine O’Hara, who first played that mom more than 30 years ago, certainly hasn’t forgotten how to portray the character. She recreated one of her most famous scenes for a video tribute to late director/writer John Hughes last year, and it’s almost like no time has passed.

In the short (really short), O’Hara performs one of her classic “Kevin!” screams from “Home Alone” — it’s the moment, in both films, when she realizes she’s unwittingly ditched her kid.

This “Kevin!”, though, is from “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.” The McCallister family has just arrived at the gate for their flight after a frantic scramble through O’Hare. Kate, the mom, casually notes that “Kevin’s not here.” Then she realizes what she’s just said, and it’s off to the races.

Here’s a quick TikTok from O’Hara’s account, of her recreating the screech, side by side with her ‘90s self:

She even nails the faint! Not that we’re surprised — O’Hara’s a comedy legend. From “SCTV” to “Beetlejuice” and “Best In Show,” she’s reliably hilarious in just about every role.

Her latest triumph, of course, was daffy Moira Rose on the TV hit “Schitt’s Creek.” She won an Emmy Award in 2020 for her silly-but-sympathetic portrayal.

The full John Hughes tribute for which the bit was done is worth a watch, too. Recorded for actor Josh Gad’s pandemic YouTube series, “Reunited Apart,” the video features 16 actors from the Hughes universe. And O’Hara’s recreation is so good, it’s placed at the end to finish out the video.

If you’re a fan, you’ll love seeing all the familiar faces, including Molly Ringwald (of course), Anthony Michael Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Judd Nelson, and the Griswolds themselves, Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.

